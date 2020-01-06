Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate refusal comments in the most posh way there is

Loading...

Nobody really asked for it, but Meat Loaf decided to share his thoughts about Greta Thunberg and climate change – and the youthful climate activist responded in the most classy way.

ICYMI, the 72-year-old singer of “Bat Out of Hell”, told the Daily Mail on New Year’s Day that he believed Thunberg was “brainwashed to believe that there was climate change and none.” To OK.

“She didn’t do anything wrong, but she was forced to think that what she said was true,” he added.

On Monday, Thunberg tweeted the comments and decided to draw people’s attention from the singer’s bizarre opinion to scientific facts.

“It’s not about meatloaf,” she tweeted. “It’s not about me. It’s not about what some call me. It’s not about left or right. It’s about scientific facts.”

Thunberg also cited the UN Environment Program (UNEP) claim that the Paris temperature target of 1.5 ° C will be “out of reach” if the world does not begin to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s not about meatloaf.

It is not about me.

It’s not what some call me.

It’s not about left or right.

It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we are not aware of the situation.

If we don’t focus on it, our goals will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

I am glad that we can draw our attention to the really important scientific facts.