Greta Thunberg responded to MeatloafHer statements about her after the metal singer said that Thunberg did not know what she was talking about.

Metal singer (Marvin Lee Aday) says the young climate change activist is “brainwashed” for her beliefs.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Meat Loaf admitted that he thought 17-year-old Thunburg did not know what she was talking about on climate change.

“I feel for this Greta. She was brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there is not, ”he says. “She did nothing wrong, but she was forced to think that what she said is true.”

Earlier today, Thunberg retweeted a story about climate change with a powerful response.

It is not Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It is not what some people call me. It is not a question of the left or the right.

It’s all about scientific facts. And that we are not aware of the situation. If we don’t start to focus on all of this, our goals will soon be out of reach.

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

Thunberg is a Swedish teenager who has gained notoriety for all of her work in the climate change activism movement.

It condemned the United Nations for its failure to protect the environment.

Thunberg was also the driving force behind the school’s coordinated strike, which protested government and business inaction on climate change. The strike took place in 150 countries.

“It’s all wrong. I shouldn’t be here. I should be back to school on the other side of the ocean, and yet you all come to us, young people, for hope. How dare you, “she said in a speech.” People suffer, people die, entire ecosystems collapse. We are at the start of a massive extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. “

Shortly after, his powerful speech was transformed into a Swedish death metal song that went viral online. The track officially has its own single, all proceeds being donated to the environmental rights group Greenpeace.

