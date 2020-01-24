Greta Thunberg is supposed to study economics with the US Treasury Secretary

The US Treasury Secretary said Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was unable to provide economic advice before going to college and graduating in economics.

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Steven Mnuchin suddenly asked the 17-year-old environmental activist to separate both the public and private sectors from fossil fuels.

When asked how this would affect the US economic model, Mr. Mnuchin questioned Ms. Thunberg’s economic qualifications.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, “he said. Then, after a short pause, he said it was” a joke “.

“After studying economics, she can come back and explain it to us,” he concluded.

Tweet from @GretaThunberg

Last year, Ms. Thunberg dealt with many aspects of US politics, not least with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the country out of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

Mr. Mnuchin insisted that US policy was misinterpreted and that Mr. Trump “absolutely believes in a clean environment”.

The United States, Mnuchin said, are leaders in reducing CO2 emissions.

“What the president criticizes is the Paris Agreement because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States.”

On Tuesday, Trump used a speech in front of the forum, the main topic of which is sustainability, to decipher climate prophets of the doom.

Without naming Ms. Thunberg, who was in the Swiss ski resort, he called for a rejection of “Predictions of the Apocalypse” and said the US would defend its economy.

Less than an hour later, the young Swede responded to the fire in her own speech, telling political leaders that the world is “on fire in case you didn’t notice anything”.

At the annual summit of decision-makers in the world, which takes place in a Swiss ski area, environmental degradation is at the top of the agenda.

“Our house is still burning,” Ms. Thunberg repeated her remarks at the annual conference of the World Economic Forum a year ago.

“Her inactivity is fueling the flames,” added the young activist in her last back and forth with the 73-year-old president.

Trump announced that the United States would join an existing trillion tree planting initiative, but also spoke extensively about the economic importance of oil and gas, calling climate change activists “pessimistic” and “heirs to the foolish fortune tellers of yesterday”.

Ms. Thunberg replied by pointing to “empty words and promises” from world leaders.

“You say children shouldn’t be worried … don’t be so pessimistic and then nothing, silence.”

– With agencies