Greta Thunberg is "brainwashed" because of climate change, says Meat Loaf

Meatloaf (Marvin Lee Aday) says young climate change activist Greta Thunberg is "brainwashed" for her beliefs.

Thunberg is a Swedish teenage girl who left school to protest in front of her country's parliament. She gained notoriety for all of her work within the activism movement for climate change.

She condemned the United Nations for their failure to protect the environment.

Thunberg was also the driving force behind the school's coordinated strike which protested government and business inaction on climate change. The strike took place in 150 countries.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be here. I should be back to school on the other side of the ocean, and yet you all come to us, young people, for hope. How dare you, "she said in a speech." People suffer, people die, entire ecosystems collapse. We are at the start of a massive extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. "

Shortly after, his powerful speech was transformed into a Swedish death metal song that went viral online. The track officially has its own single, with all proceeds going to the environmental rights group Greenpeace.

Now, in an interview with the Daily Mail, heavy metal singer Meat Loaf admitted that he thought 17-year-old Thunburg did not know what she was talking about on climate change.

"I feel for this Greta. She was brainwashed thinking that there is climate change and that there is not, "he said. "She did nothing wrong but she was forced to think that what she said is true."

Thunberg has not yet commented on Meat Loaf's lyrics.

