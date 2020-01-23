Greta Thunberg guarantees that you will not forget this number

Greta Thunberg spoke on Tuesday at the Davos World Economic Forum to a blazer-colored crowd of financiers, bankers, investors and everyone else in attendance.

The 17-year-old climate activist has not strayed from her blunt message.

“In chapter 2 on page 108 of the IPCC report SR 1.5, published in 2018, it says that on January 1, 2018, we had a 67 percent chance of limiting the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, 420 gigatons CO2 remains in this budget, “she said.

Thunberg tells the adults that the planet (sometime around 2035) in the late 19th century will warm up more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above temperature if radical measures are not immediately taken to curb civilization’s carbon emissions. And according to the pioneering United States of America to which Thunberg refers, this would mean that humanity would have bad and worsening consequences of a warming planet. How terrible? Well, we’ve seen what a little more than 1 degree warming can mean for Australia.

“I have repeated these numbers in almost every speech since last summer,” said Thunberg, noting the failure of powerful people and institutions to distribute these numbers.

“I know you don’t want to report on it. I know you don’t want to talk about it. But I assure you that I will repeat these numbers until you do.”

Thunberg’s central number is 1.5 degrees Celsius, It has even repeated it to numerous international diplomats in the United States. Now, in 2020, Thunberg has not subsided. And, according to communications experts, this is a smart way to convince people of the need to reduce society’s ever-increasing CO2 emissions.

“I think her news is out of date,” said Jennifer Marlon, a scientist at the Yale Climate Change Communication Program.

Why is it wise to repeat 1.5 C?

The 1.5 Celsius figure comes from the over 600-page Global Warming at 1.5 C report, which is bristling with statistics and analysis that most people haven’t read, and probably will never read. However, “1.5 C” summarizes why the report written by 91 scientists, in which over 6,000 studies were cited, is important.

Repeating the number, even if it is somewhat shaky and contains a decimal place, makes the number familiar and meaningful, similar to a concise slogan (example: “Just Do It”).

“It takes up climate change, which is often very mathematical and statistical, and gives it a slogan,” she said Mike Allen, professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “It reduces a complex problem.”

“If something is repeated, it is more likely to be picked up,” agreed Jeffrey Jarman, a rhetoric expert at Wichita State University. “If you have these knowledge cores out there, people can hold on to them.

“1.5 degrees (C) is a simple number,” he added.

“Repeating is powerful.”

However, Thunberg’s message is not just about repetition. She combines the number with conversation topics that convey the ethical need to avoid harmful warming of the planet – something that people of their age must inherit.

“What makes her message so meaningful is that she not only talks about the scientific conclusions (of 1.5 C), but combines them with a moral message of the imperative of climate protection,” said John Cook, research assistant at the Center for Communication on climate change at George Mason University. “And the moral certainty with which she speaks as a teenager about the climate effects that our generation has created is at the heart of her power.”

“It connects emotionally with people – and that’s important,” said Allen.

Thunberg rightly points out that the extreme weather events of a planet moving towards 1.5 ° C already have an impact on humanity and the environment.

“There are pictures of burnt koala bears,” said Yale’s Marlon, who referred to Australia’s unprecedented fires. “It will be very intense.”

Distilling a climate message with a digestible number has another great blessing: a living, unique number can withstand the flood of information, misinformation, and disinformation that is flooding our digital lives. “Repetition is key, especially in this intense media environment,” said Marlon. “It feels like we’re being flooded.”

“Repeating is powerful,” said Wichita State’s Jarman.

Effective climate communication in action.

Image: Michael Probst / AP / Shutterstock

However, repeating messages can also lead to false or misleading information about climate change. Frank Luntz, a former Republican strategist who once called on the Republicans to question climate change, has emphasized the strength of the repeated message.

“You say it again and you say it again and you say it again and you say it again and then again and again and again and around the time when you are absolutely sick” It is about the time your target audience heard it for the first time, “Lutz told PBS in 2004.

Repeating 1.5 C and the associated messages will certainly not work for everyone. There is a portion of the population that Cook estimates is around 10 percent and is a deep-rooted denier of the climate – although reputable research agencies such as NASA and NOAA are continually providing evidence of radical, relentless climate change.

“People who are against the climate from the start are arguing,” said Jarman. Repeating a climate message to these people will not change their views, he said. Rather, it will likely only upset them.

But there is a large and growing population of people who are already convinced that climate change is occurring and is a threat to humanity in the future. Thunberg’s repeated messages motivate these people, Cook said.

“Climate communication doesn’t always have to convince the undecided (or denier),” said Cook. “It often makes more sense to activate what is already convinced. And that’s exactly what she did to create a huge social movement.”

In fact, Thunberg has triggered massive climate strikes worldwide.

But as strong as their messages were, society still has a daunting, unprecedented task ahead of it. Earth’s temperature will only stop warming when climate emissions drop to zero – but carbon emissions reached a historic high in 2019 and continue to rise. Currently, it is extremely unlikely that humanity will limit the warning at 1.5 ° C or even 2 ° C.

This is bad news, but you can’t argue with hard numbers. According to a recent report from the United States of America, global civilization will need to cut CO2 emissions by 7.6 percent per year over the next decade to meet the 1.5 C targets. This is unprecedented.

Curbing warming at 1.5 ° C – or near 1.5 ° C – will be a historic task that requires historical ambition. But that is exactly what is needed to avoid the increasingly serious consequences of a heating element.

“We still need the numbers and the basic facts,” said Marlon. “It’s not the whole conversation, but it has to be part of it.”

“I’m glad Greta keeps these numbers in the front and in the middle,” she said.