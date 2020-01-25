Grenadian duo Pierre and Beckles from Shrewsbury to show Liverpool that they are the real Spice Boys - The Sun

SHREWSBURY’s Spice Boys are ready to compete against mighty Liverpool.

Defenders Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles are too young to remember in the mid-nineties, when the Spice Girls were big news and the young Reds side was nicknamed for their showbiz links and unreliable clothing sense.

Shrewsbury faces Liverpool Premier League leaders in the FA CupCredit: Getty Images – Getty

For the Shrews duo, the Spice Boys means Grenada – and they have already made history with their national team this season.

When he was told about the Liverpool link, Pierre [26] said: “Really? They tried to call our name?

“Everyone says it sounds like a boy band, but it is only because the island produces the herbs for herbs.

“One of the most important is nutmeg. That’s where Spice Boys comes from. “

Pierre and Beckles played a major role in putting Grenada back on the football map.

In November, the small island – with a population of just over 100,000 – qualified for the third time in its history for the Gold Cup 2021, the CONCACAF equivalent of the European Championship.

Grenada FA President Cheney Joseph, who is attending the clash with Jurgen Klopp today at the invitation of Shrews Chairman Roland Wycherley, said: “It has taken the association and football to the next level.

“The reality is that they have been an inspiration to the younger players who now want to do just as well as they do.”

The Liverpool side in the mid-1990s earned the nickname for their showbiz links and unreliable senseCredit dress: Getty – Contributor

Especially for the 28-year-old Beckles, the transformation into a national hero from Grenadia took place quickly.

While Pierre made his debut in 2015, Beckle resisted attempts to persuade him to play for the birthplace of his late father Linton, a pop star who became a pastor and died in 2015.

The former Millwall intern said: “They have been trying to reach me for four or five years.

“At the time, I didn’t feel it was worth it.

“The priority for me was to play a competition match – that will pay my mortgage and bills instead of international football, no matter how nice it is.”

The pressure told when Beckles tried to support his family during his career and led to mental health problems and the need to wear a mouth guard to prevent him from grinding his teeth at night.

Fortunately, the middle half has endured its own problems and is now helping others through the Hub 365 Foundation that he founded in 2018.

He also married his wife Dahlia on the island last summer, just before making his debut. He said, “Because my father died, there was always something about going there with the family, so we thought it would be a nice idea to get married there.

For Omar Beckles, the transformation to a national hero from Grenadia happened quickly. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“My father always told many stories about when he grew up. There was one where he peed in a bush and was chased by a dog and lost his pants.

“Eventually he had to go back to this lady and say,” Miss Jackson, have you seen my pants? “

“And I have to meet her, Miss Jackson! She said it was true. Just to give the story a face was legendary. After I went there and made contact with my family, it felt good. “

Beckles had made a long emotional journey, now it was time for the challenge to play Gold Cup qualifiers in the Caribbean – while he would prove himself for League One Shrewsbury.

Grenada qualified on Thursday in November with a scoreless draw in St. Kitts and Nevis. But could Beckles and Pierre do it on a cold Tuesday night in Bradford to repeat the FA Cup in the first round?

After flight delays, an overnight stay in St Lucia and general chaos, the answer was just about.

Beckles said: “We came back on Sunday and then trained on Monday to play on Tuesday.

“It was not an ideal preparation to say the least, but it is part of it.

“We played in the best game we had and then flew back from St Kitts to play a night game. It was ice cold, Baltic.”

Beckles played the full 90 minutes while Shrews sneaked in a 1-0 win. Pierre sat on the couch that night, but he was the Shrews’ Cup hero earlier this month when his late screamer decided the third round repeat in Bristol City.

Shrewsbury defeated Bristol City in the third round replay Credit: PA: Empics Sport

It delivered today’s home band with world and European champions Liverpool and Pierre said: “It didn’t really dawn on how crucial the goal could be. It wasn’t until after the game that you appreciated what it means for everyone while the fans do it run into the field. “

Thousands of miles away in Grenada, Pierre’s amazing strike was also in the news.

Grenada FC chief Joseph revealed: “Oh my God, it was something big. It was on every newspaper and every television station. Almost every Grenadian who follows football now knows about the club and where the players play. “

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury will also play for Grenada and they hope that former Manchester Trainee Ro-Shaun Williams will bring the Shrews contingent to four.

But today it’s all about the challenge of playing Liverpool and Pierre hopes it will be lucky for the third time against the Premier League opposition in the FA Cup.

He was part of the Wycombe side that brought Aston Villa to a repeat of the third round in 2016.

He was more painful in the Wanderers team that led 2-0 to Spurs in the fourth round in 2017, then 3-2 with a minute to go, before Dele tied Ali and Son Heung-min hit a winner in the stopping time.

Aaron Pierre played a major role in putting Grenada Credit back on the football card: Getty Images – Getty

Pierre said: “We won 2-0, after which they turned on a few big boys. Unfortunately I gave away a penalty.

“We still have a big performance, but Son that day, wow, he’s probably the best player I’ve ever played.

“He’s a joke, he doesn’t stop moving at all. I couldn’t even catch him to kick him, I was like,” Stay still for a moment. “

Klopp’s policy of playing the children in the cups means that Pierre and Beckles are unlikely to compete against the fronts of the Reds of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Pierre said: “That is sad in a way, you want to test yourself against the elite, but on the other hand the alternatives are probably just as good on their day.

“It would be nice to have the experience of playing against Mane or Salah. As the middle half I would have liked to play against Virgil van Dijk, if only to ask him for his shirt afterwards.”

But for Beckles and Pierre this will be the greatest day of their career – even after their heroism with Grenada.

Beckles said, “The FA Cup is magical, isn’t it? It’s hard to compare the two. They are both unique.

“International football has a sentimental space for me and why I play there, through my old husband.

“This game is bigger. We play against the world champions, it’s a big scalp, and every boy wants to test his ability. “

And the Spice Boys were outsiders to qualify for the Gold Cup, so why can’t Shrewsbury cause a shock?

Pierre said: “We are underdogs, so we have nothing to lose, just give it all and at the end of the day we just have to enjoy the moment.”

