Gregor Townsend bites back after criticism from Finn Russell

Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend said he had no intention of tailoring his coaching style to a player after being criticized by exiled Finn Russell.

Russell told the Sunday Times yesterday the extent of his dispute with the Scottish head coach and said he was “out of touch” with Townsend.

Half criticized Townsend’s management style and Scotland’s controlled play style, and reiterated his version of the events that dropped him for the opening game of the Six Nations against Ireland.

“The whole situation in Scotland has to do with having a drink, but it’s actually about control, respect and trust on and off the pitch,” said Russell.

However, Gregor Townsend posted a detailed statement on the Scottish Rugby website this afternoon expressing his desire to address Russell’s version of the events.

“Finn left the camp on Sunday evening because he disagreed with his teammates over alcohol problems. I made an appointment to meet him that evening. It was a really positive meeting where we talked openly about life, rugby and what it means to play for Scotland.

“After almost three hours, I was very optimistic that Finn would play an important role in our environment and be a committed team member. Unfortunately, things did not develop as we hoped.

“Playing for Scotland means total commitment. Many people make great sacrifices for the opportunity to represent 150 years of history and to belong to a special group of people who have had the honor to represent their nation,” said Townsend.

– The Sunday Paper Review spoke about the @ MarkPalmerST interview with Finn Russell in the Sunday Times Times

Russell says he has “no relationship” with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

“It echoed from Saipan” – @Neil_Treacy

📺 https://t.co/w5USRVCaJQ pic.twitter.com/vnWyozfrc8

– Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 9, 2020

The former Pro 12 winning coach says Russell still has the door open to return, but he has to do it on the same terms as any other player.

“Often everything is not always what you would like it to be. Maybe you do not agree with everything that is there, maybe because it is a different coach than the one you have at club level, or a different type of preparation or. ” It is important that you commit yourself to what has been agreed and that the well-being of the team comes first.

“In the six nations and this season, we play teams in the top five or six in the world. The effort, planning, and standards for physical and mental preparation of people are very important, as are the ties that bring people together and the trust that needs to be created within the group.

“The door is open to any player with the skills needed to commit to being a trustworthy member of the team. It was made clear that Finn could be part of this future. However, he explained at the weekend that everything else has to be different change so that he comes back instead of accepting and adhering to the standards the group currently lives by.

“I hope this situation can be resolved, but we are concentrating on working with the squad and building on the positive work that the players have done in the first two games.”

