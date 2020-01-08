Greg Whiteley from 'Last Chance U' about 'Cheer' and his sensitive handling of documentaries

Loading...

Greg Whiteley’s upcoming Netflix documentaries Cheer is accompanying the Navarro Community College, Texas cheerleading team on its journey to the National Cheerleading Association Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida – and it’s a worthy continuation of its Netflix success Last Chance U.

Before his Netflix boom, Whiteley created the sensational documentaries Resolved (2007) and Most Likely to Succeed (2015), which examine both facets of the U.S. education system. Last Chance U (2016 present) and Cheer (2020) turn outside the classroom and show extreme sports and the strengthening aspects of community college sports programs. However, as he and I discussed on the phone last week, Whiteley doesn’t necessarily see his repertoire as exploring related issues.

Cheer’s story is about the rituals and progress the team has made while practicing on the college campus in Corsicana, Texas. Throughout the series, Whiteley and producers Chelsea Yarnell and Arielle Kilker introduce the entire Navarro team and pay special attention to head coach Monica Aldama and the background stories of Navarro cheerleaders Jerry, Morgan, LaDarius, Lexi and cheerleading sensation Gabi Butler.

The documentaries are heartfelt, invigorating and incredibly entertaining. Whiteley’s genius lies in its ability not only to give viewers the feeling that they are invested in the sport, but also to encourage the audience to authentically care for those who are concerned with and rely on cheerleading as a lifestyle ,

Before the release of Cheer on January 8th, Mashable spoke to Whiteley about his creative process and how his method of making documentary differs from that of his colleagues.

Both To cheer and Last chance U are located at junior colleges and above all show commitment to extreme sports. Young adult athletes trust a dedicated coach who acts as a full authority figure immensely. Do you have the idea for To cheer while filming Last chance U?

I think the idea (for Cheer) has worked in me for a while. With (Yarnell), a producer of Cheer, things were getting really exciting. She was a field producer in season two of Last Chance U. To broaden our spectrum when we were in Scooba, Mississippi (filming Last Chance U), we looked at various aid programs and elements from (East Mississippi Community College) , , We looked at the school band and school administration, and then of course there were the cheerleaders that we would see on the sidelines of every soccer game.

We were impressed with the intensity of the (cheerleading) practices. The coach was very aggressive and adopted a coaching style very similar to that coach Buddy Stevens experienced when coaching soccer players. We saw that they did a number of stunts (in practice) that they didn’t do on the fringes of the soccer game. So we started talking to the coach and some of the cheerleaders and said, “Oh yes, these are not stunts that we would do on the fringes of a football or basketball game, we save them for Daytona.” I go, “Well what is Daytona? ” Then they described (the National Cheerleading Association championship in) Daytona…. The fact that (cheerleaders) work all year round and that there was a competition at the end of the year was very interesting for both (Yarnell) and me.

The Navarro Cheerleading Team participating in the NCA National Cheerleading Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida.

So we started rummaging around and (Yarnell) was given the task of finding out which schools are the very best (cheerleading) schools out there. Then we started getting to know these schools and approaching them. In our conversations with Navarro, we were convinced that this was the place we wanted to do a series about.

I like the idea that when you’re creating and filming a documentary, you rummage around to see what else is hidden and interesting. What surprised you the most when you did so much work on this particular community and activity? What were aspects, practices, and / or phenomena related to cheerleading?

I think they’re the toughest athletes I’ve ever filmed. And that was surprising for most of us on the film team – there are a lot of people who came from Last Chance U to film Cheer.

Navarro athletes doing stunts

(When you make a documentary) You are always surprised by something, or at least hope so. This is the only way to create a series that interests you. (With the cheerleaders), it was their ability to endure pain. It always surprises me.

When you create documentation that contains controversial topics To cheerThe case, the toxic standards of beauty and the way in which cheerleaders suffer injuries from sport – how do you work to most authentically portray and present these harsh realities, the motivations behind them, the culture of sport and the commitment to them Ways?

Our job is to document their story (every story we make) with a cold eye and a warm heart. I tried as best I can to stay agnostic on various issues or problems. (Instead, I value it) to deal generously with my topics and at the same time to document in detail who they are and what they are going through. And I trust that topics arise naturally if you do it right. You will come out organically.

A Navarro cheerleader is examined for a concussion after a fall.

I think that’s a much better way than having a prescribed agenda that I’m trying to stuff an audience’s throat. I can still go into many of the more important topics and topics, but I do it in a way that is very generous to the audience and allows them to draw their own conclusions instead of letting them down and telling them what to think. I realize that there are different styles of filmmaking and that other filmmakers would handle it differently. That’s exactly how I choose it.

“Our job is to document your story with a cold eye and a warm heart.”

I think your filmmaking is so extensive because of its undeniable empathy. Do you feel that all of your work is connected by a thoroughfare? If yes, where? To cheer fit in?

Boy, I think that’s probably something that others can answer. I don’t think too much about it … there are only certain things that I find interesting, and then I trust that if I throw myself in, they will become interesting for other people. But whether or not there is a broader topic from project to project, I haven’t thought about it yet.

What was the process of choosing the students to focus on? What were you looking for when you made this decision?

There is no science, there is no formula. (Yarnell) and (Kilker), my (film) partners, and I … thought there were about four or five people we could follow with any substance. We quickly tried to find out who these people were and there were many different factors. But I would say the biggest factor for me was when I saw cheerleading or when we followed different people to class. Who is it that caught my eye? Where do my eyes go when I watch the whole routine? And why are they going (to this person)?

It is very subjective. If there were another filmmaker, they might choose another. But my eyes often went to LaDarius. Or Morgan. Or Jerry. Or Lexi … Not only are they fun when they step on the mat, they also have great background stories … It’s very instinctive: I just like these people, I don’t know why, but I keep going back to them , I have to trust that there is a reason why I want to spend more time with them.

I think about Morgan, Lexi, Jerry and LaDarius all the time. You just stayed with me. They are interesting people and they have something special and special.

I think you just said it! That’s right. We went home at night and thought, “Who else am I thinking of?” These are probably the people you should follow.

Morgan, who was raised by her grandparents after she was abandoned by her parents, has found a positive sense of community on the Navarro Cheer team.

LaDarius chose cheerleading over football because he thought he could really express himself among his Navarro teammates.

The final response and the conclusions of their stories, especially that of Lexi, have remained with me. How do you see the American cheerleading obsession after creating and ending this series? Do you think this is the stereotypical gender aspect? How extreme is it? How sporty is it?

I cannot speak for the American people, but in my experience I had no idea that it was so intense. I didn’t realize there was a competition where the cheerleading effort was so high or what a big deal it was.

I think that’s part of Navarro’s quest to allow the telling of their story: they see how cheerleading is seen by the general public and (how this public perception is opposed to it) what it really is. What I enjoyed so much was uncovering this gap and filling it. I think the audience will find this ride satisfactory.

Cheer can be streamed on Netflix from January 8th.

