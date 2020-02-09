Greg Taylor reserves praise for two Celtic Coaches

Greg Taylor said he had never had any doubt in his head that he would break through with the first team at Celtic after moving from Kilmarnock in the summer. The new signature took some time to find its way to the top of the manager’s plans, but now that he is there, he wants to stay there.

The young left back knows how important it is to have confidence in your skills to make it to the highest level, but also understands that he breeds two similar people on his neck every time a competition day comes.

Taylor has only really emerged since the beginning of this year as the number one contender for the wing-back position. Injury to both Jonny Hayes and Bolingoli offered the opportunity and Taylor grabbed his chance with both hands.

The 22-year-old spoke with the Sunday Post when he described his first few months in Paradise and his way to the first team of Neil Lennon.

“Adjustments could be made, a process that I had to learn. I’m talking about building play patterns and getting used to more of the ball, it was the attacking side that I had to work on. I hadn’t had that many chances to get ahead in Kilmarnock. “

“At Celtic you have a lot more of the ball, so it is important. Fortunately, we score many goals. You are higher, especially in a 3-5-2. You are a wing defender so it is a shift. But I enjoy it Everyone wants to play, but just as rarely does someone enter a Celtic team. ”

The defender also chose two of his Celtic coaches for their help and guidance with his new added responsibilities in his role.

“So I did little pieces here and there with John Kennedy and Damien Duff on the field. They have been really good to help me improve. They are two fantastic coaches and it is good to work with them. I would not say that I was worried when I was not playing. You must fully believe in yourself “

At the age of 22, the defender has a huge career ahead of him and he has done his job to earn a place in the Scotland national team with the likes of Andy Robertson and Keiran Tierney as the competition, but trust again leads his thoughts .

“This could potentially be a huge few months for me – with both Celtic and Scotland. It could be the keyword! Nobody owes anything in football. “

The Bhoys were in trouble in the summer when Keiren Tierney was on his way to Arsenal and they were left without a left, now they have three to choose from.