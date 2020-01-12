Greg Eurell gives Star Missile the vote of confidence

Loading

“He’s in really good shape. He’s had a month off, he’s likely to be on trial later this month and then [hopefully] make his way to the All-Star Mile.”

With four wins out of 13 career starts, including one recent start in Flemington in the $ 500,000 country final, Eurell said Star Missile has remained on an upward trend.

However, the All-Star Mile offers a different challenge, as Urban Ruler learned last year from 14 runners last year.

“It is probably hard to judge him honestly because his run here in the spring was in a limited class so to speak, although it was a great run – both runs were very, very good,” said Eurell about Star Missile.

“I think the horse has improved to a level I don’t know. He will have to make another leap up in a good race like this, that’s for sure, but I think the lead will surely do us justice of where we’re going. “

Voting for the All Star Mile starts on Thursday. The 10 most popular horses guarantee a start in the race on March 14th.

Flemington winner Blazejowski.Credit:AAP

In the meantime, Eurell said Blazejowski, who won over 1,100 meters in Flemington on Saturday, also earned the right to do more quality races.

“We’ll have a good chat with [Jockey] Jye [McNeil] to find out what’s what, but I think he will be in a good race somewhere with this campaign,” said Eurell.

“You can’t cross the mark, but the speed at which he improved last season. I don’t think we can do that again, but he just needs to improve a little bit to be competitive in good races.”

Loading

“I think he could reach the level. He is a very real horse. It is good to get this out of the way and now we can be a little bit stronger in what we plan for him.

“I’d like to see him stretch a mile if he could, and if he could, that would open things up for him.”

Eurell said he was confident that the seven-time winner was more than just a wet tracker, despite five of those victories falling by the wayside.

“I don’t think it’s him, I really don’t. He’s probably very flexible on both surfaces,” said Eurell.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading