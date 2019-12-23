Greg Daniels, the inventor of & # 39; The Office & # 39; apparently has an idea for a fresh start

Loading...

Although The Office has not been seen on network television for years, it still seems to be popular. You may even stream the holiday episodes while enjoying the last days of 2019, or even while reading this article. However, the demand for more office content means that a restart is probably inevitable. And according to a manager, there is an idea

Bob Greenblatt, former Chairman of NBC Entertainment, was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about his career and new job at WarnerMedia, which included the launch of the HBO Max Streaming service. And one thing Greenblatt made clear is that he wants to remake The Office. More importantly, Greg Daniels, who created the American version, has an idea of ​​how to actually get it to work.

I spoke to Greg Daniels [the show's creator] about restarting The Office four years ago. He wants to do it and actually has an idea for it.

A remake of Friends is already in progress at HBO Max, as was also described as a goal by Greenblatt. He was quoted as saying that they "take care of it", which is why playing the hits with an office restart is certainly tracked here too.

Perhaps the bigger news is that a restart might be on HBO Max and not NBC's upcoming Peacock streaming service. This service had spoken of an office restart earlier this year, but the manager cited Daniel's desire to restart it now worked for HBO Max and not for NBC. That would make it two separate streaming services that are supposed to restart Office. And as Greenblatt said, the service that has the streaming rights of the existing show can actually do this.

,