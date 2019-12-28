Greg Chappell and Richard Hadlee fear for future of tests

Loading...

"It is getting harder and harder for teams to be competitive. Not all countries have the history of trial cricket as we did with the game. 39; England, "said Chappell.

"The ash test matches will last as long as I am there and probably much longer. I think the test cricket will be tight."

Chappell, who has long feared for the five-day game, hopes that the recent introduction of day / night testing and that the new test championship will be the savior of the traditional format.

"You have to go to where the spectators are," said Chappell. "I hope we can continue to develop this.

"I hope we will continue to find very good cricket tests because I personally believe that cricket without a cricket test will not be cricket at all."

New Zealand's tallest player Hadlee, who at one point was the world's top ticket clerk, is concerned that Twenty20 will "dominate" world cricket. Each major cricket nation now has its own T20 league, which administrators say helped develop the game.

"Trial cricket is the foundation of the foundation of the game," said Hadlee. "I know that the revenue generators already want more and more T20 cricket but I think it will be bad news for the game as a whole."

Roberts is open to innovations such as more pink ball testing and even four-day games.

Richard Hadlee believes that Greg Chappell has a selective memory of the aftermath test 1980/81.

"It is absolutely true that we cannot afford to love Cricket Test to the death," he said as he left the segment. "We have to protect it and make sure we feed it in the future."

Hadlee can't forget

There was also some lightness at the noon function, with Greg Chappell even shedding light on the armpit incident.

It's been 39 years, but Richard Hadlee has still not completely overcome a controversial no-ball for an intimidating bowling that has denied middle pitcher Lance Cairns the wicket of Australian No. 11 Jim Higgs, who was caught behind the gloves.

Higgs struck for 96 minutes, sharing a crucial 60-point stand with Doug Walters for the wicket. The match ended in a draw with New Zealand with six points and 65 points less than the win.

"He is playing at around 115 km / h, he threw a bouncer at Higgsy, the first and only one he played in the match," Hadlee told the guests, which included more than half of the two XI from 1980 and parents of current players Tim Paine and vice-captains Pat Cummins and Travis Head.

"[Referee] Robin Bailhache decided not to give it up for an intimidating bowling alley. Remember Greg?"

When Chappell told him that he hadn't, Hadlee said, "I think you've forgotten a lot."

Lightning fast, Chappell replied, "Some things must be forgotten."

SCG surface "flourishing"

A week after the New Year's test and an extremely positive report from the SCG Trust on the surface condition.

It wasn’t great to see sand in the outside field when the Sydney Sixers Big Bash League season opened – but that’s all it was with players who have not reported any issues.

Kerrie Mather, CEO of SCG Trust, is confident that the pitch will be in great shape for the first day six weeks after welcoming Bono.

"Our field team has worked long hours to ensure that the test match field and the outdoor field are prepared to the elite standards you expect," Mather wrote to Trust members in his monthly letter from the CEO.

"I am pleased to announce that the new turf laid after the U2 concert is in full swing."

Crowd War

We will see many more references to the number 90185 as we get closer to the Twenty20 World Cup, as tournament organizers hope to break the world record for participation in a women's sporting event in the finals.

So you can imagine that the pressure that will mount on the side of Meg Lanning, whose qualification for the final is vital for this brand – fixed at the final of the 1999 Football World Cup between the United States and China – is eclipsed.

While officials still hope to be able to exceed this number if, God forbid, the local team fails to reach the decision of the CWM, The Tonk hears that there is another milestone they would like to score: the biggest crowd for a female sporting event in Australia.

At the very least, they hope to be able to beat the 53,034 who watched Adelaide take the post of Prime Minister of AFLW at the Adelaide Ring, though it's worth noting that entry was free while tickets for the T20 cost $ 20 for adults.

The final on March 8 is the next international cricket match for the CWM.

