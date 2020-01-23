Greetings to South Dakota stations! - KTIV

For story posts or problems with the South Dakota line, call 605-332-3111 or 800-952-9911, send an email to apsiouxfalls (at) ap.org, or fax an email to 605 -332-3931.

If you have problems with your AP device or software, call 800-552-7252.

To reach AP Network News in Washington, call 800-424-8804.

More information is available at http://www.ap.org/southdakota or http://www.apbroadcast.com.

The Associated Press is a news organization cooperative based on contributions from its members.

When contributing to messaging, keep the following rule of thumb in mind: “If this story had happened elsewhere in the state, would I use it in my news program?” If the answer is yes, please forward it to messaging ,

AP MEMBERS WANT STATEWIDE:

– Train crashes, plane crashes, drowning, unusual deaths, farm and traffic fatalities.

– Meetings at which measures of national interest are taken or a prominent person speaks.

– Unrest, demonstrations, strikes.

– Major fires, explosions, chemical spills.

– Weather news, including ice and hailstorms, heavy snow, tornadoes, blizzards, floods, severe and harmful rainstorms, recordings of heat and cold. Weather details from across the state are often collected and saved in a summary.

– stories about human interests; the strange, unusual, heartwarming; whatever makes people laugh or cry.

NOT OF STATE INTEREST:

– Routine city council, school board or other public gatherings.

– Non-fatal car or boat accidents unless the circumstances are unusual.

– small stitches and shots; minor crimes; smaller house, farm, building or range fires.

– Suicides or obituaries unless the person is known nationwide or is an unusual circumstance.

– Promotional materials, including local pageant winners, fundraisers and charities.

PLEASE REMEMBER

– Include pronunciation, spelling and attribution.

– Offer ready stories, notes or just tips.

Whether and how quickly your story is used may depend on a particular day’s news flow. We encourage and appreciate all story offers.

Thank you for helping to strengthen broadcasting for all of its members.

AP Broadcast, Sioux Falls