Greenville celebrates the MLK Day with a human rights rally

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Residents and community leaders came together on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and highlight the importance of standing up for what is right.

Young and old citizens flooded the city streets and sang, “No justice, no peace.”

“We see so many things in Greenville and Pitt County that oppress people, especially the working people and the colored. That’s why we’re here today, ”said Don Cavellini, co-chair of the coalition against racism.

For the past 25 years, the coalition against racism and other local human rights groups have been en route to the Pitt County Courthouse in memory of Dr. King marches and have gathered.

“When Dr. If King were alive today, he would demand it. He would march with us. He would build a movement that would have affordable housing as a demand, an end to mass detention, an end to racial profiling, ”said Cavellini.

The rally speakers called for things like a civil police review panel and more affordable housing.

“There are certain parts of the city that don’t keep up with other parts of the city, and I think inclusiveness requires a reality that we all belong to,” said Thomas McKinney, a resident of Greenville.

Some people in March say education and speaking are important first steps.

“If we want to be free as a people, if we want to be treated better, we have to do some things on an individual level to get out, organize ourselves with other people, and take part in such movements,” said Dedan Waciuri, a resident of Greenville.

Executives also say that it is not enough for people to march and participate once a year. People should first take a look at the small differences they can make every day in their community.