Greenlaw's heroic tack secures the main seed of NFC – The Reporter

SEATTLE: gives way to the 49ers best seeded.

As they launch into the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, they do so after an exciting 26-21 victory over host Seattle Seahawks, ending a streak of eight straight losses at CenturyLink Field dating back to 2012.

The 49ers (13-3) leave next weekend before organizing their first playoff game in the six-year history of Levi’s Stadium. That game will be on Saturday, January 11 at 1:35 p.m., and the opponent could again be Seahawks No. 5 if he wins Sunday's wild card game at No. 3 Philadelphia.

"It's always the goal to just enter the tournament, and entering first place feels great," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I know we are much happier to be able to stay home now and we are two games away from the big one."

By capturing their first NFC West title since 2012 and the twentieth in franchise history, the 49ers needed Dre Greenlaw's heroism in the final play (and a repeat review) to stop an insatiable Seahawks rally.

Greenlaw stopped Jacob Hollister just before the end zone in a fourth and goal reception, with nine seconds remaining, and Jimmy Garoppolo's 2-yard leak ate the final seconds.

"I just knew I had my foot on the goal line and they had to get to the end zone to win the game," Greenlaw said, "so I made sure to put my feet on the goal line, play sideways to downhill. .

"I just made a tackle that the coaches and teammates will be proud of, and I'm excited about the way the game ended, and grateful to be able to make a play. … When I finally saw him repeat and I saw that they were short, I got excited. "

The 49ers had left the Seahawks blank 13-0 in the first half, but then held on while Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson did his typical magic to scare the second half.

Wilson lowered the Seahawks to the 12-yard line at the last minute, and after three consecutive incompletes, Wilson found John Ursua on the 1-yard line. A penalty for delay of the game caused the ball to return to 5, sent Marshawn Lynch back to the bank and the incomplete followed until Hollister caught and hit.

"He went down the hill and made sure to protect every inch," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said.

The Seahawks scored three touchdowns after halftime, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon allowed a pair of touchdown catches, including a 14-yard goal for DK Metcalf with 3:36 remaining.

The subsequent 49ers' journey could only kill a little more than a minute outside the clock, hampered by the unnecessary roughness penalty of the Ben Garland center.

Marshawn Lynch, in his highly publicized encore with the Seahawks, dragged them into 19-14 with 9:55 remaining in a 1-yard touchdown dive. Raheem Mostert's second touchdown race in so many units, however, raised the 49ers' lead to 26-14 with 5:51 left.

These are the ups and downs of the biggest victory of the 49ers regular season in its history, as it also won its first place since 1997:

Studs

WR Deebo Samuel: Of all its 132 yards of scrimmage, the biggest clutch could have been its 21-yard open reception to convert a third-place situation and 5 and take the 49ers to the 13-yard line with six minutes remaining. That put Samuel above the 100 yard mark. He caught his first four goals for 81 yards, and his open field skills also translated into a 30-yard touchdown run. In that first quarter marker, he had a sensational movement on the sideline (and a phenomenal blockade of Kyle Juszczyk) to free his way to the goal line. Three snapshots before, Samuel's first capture was 30 yards to the 49-yard line of the 49ers, so he obviously starred in the 94-yard unit.

We will say it again.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: It turned red hot and precise. He completed his first nine passes for 122 yards, and finished 18 of 22 for 285 yards without touchdowns and, more importantly, without interceptions or babbling. The opening of two Garoppolo units included third-chance conversions to George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, then the capture and escape of 30 yards by Samuel.

RB Raheem Mostert: His two touchdown races were perfect answers for the Seahawks touchdowns. His second touchdown, a 13-yard run in the middle, pushed the 49ers lead to 26-14 with 5:51 left. Mostert is the third player in the history of the 49ers with a touchdown in six consecutive games (Joe Perry, 1953-54; Derek Loville, 1995). Mostert had a touchdown in his previous four seasons, and now he has seven touchdown runs plus two touchdown catches this season.

TE George Kittle: He caught his seven goals for 86 yards, including a 16-yard that in a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory. His three receptions in the first two units put him even 1,000 yards into the season. An 11-yard stretch and catch resulted in a third and 7 conversion to keep the opening score alive.

FB Kyle Juszczyk: It is not just the lead block as in Samuel's touchdown career that gives him the perennial honors of the Pro Bowl. The 49ers responded to the third quarter touchdown of the Seahawks by causing Juszczyk to open for a 49-yard reception at the Seattle 26.

FROM Nick Bosa and SS Marcell Harris: We are packing these tacos because they not only filled Marshawn Lynch in quarter and 1 just before halftime, but they also combined in an early hit on Wilson.

DT DeForest Buckner: He got the first sack on Wilson, beating Germain Ifedi in third and 2 to force the third clearance of the Seahawks in three series.

K Robbie Gould: His 47-yard field goal in the opening series put the 49ers ahead 3-0, and his 30 yards put the 13-0 lead. He has converted his last 10 attempts.

FS Jimmie Ward: His strong blow broke a potential capture on Russell Wilson's first pass, and that blow forced wide receiver Jaron Brown out with a knee injury. Ward left with a lower leg injury early in the last quarter.

CLOTHING

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: A pass break near the 49ers goal line with 4:56 was a welcome change. Wilson clearly preferred to target him in coverage than former teammate Richard Sherman, and Wilson's third quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett came with Witherspoon losing coverage in the end zone. Witherspoon allowed an 8-yard reception to the 1-yard line before Lynch's fourth quarter touchdown decline.

Early Pass Protection: Garoppolo was fired twice in the opening series, the second of which he left his blind side for a 9-yard loss.

Second half defense: The 49ers did an admirable job closing Wilson, but the wave of the second half of the Seahawks had a few nervous final minutes. K’Waun Williams received a pass interference penalty to put Seattle on the 16-yard line with 4:17 to play.

SCORE GAMES

49ers 3, Seahawks 0: Robbie Gould's 47-yard field goal topped a 10-play, 50-yard play that took 6:14 from the clock in the 49ers opening series.

49ers 10, Seahawks 0: Deebo Samuel's 30-yard touchdown run fell down the left sideband with the help of a bad direction and a devastating Kyle Juszczyk block, not to mention a turn on Samuel's 10 with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth.

49ers 13, Seahawks 0: Gould's 30-yard field goal ended with a play of 11 plays and 71 yards that covered 5:43.

49ers 13, Seahawks 7: Tyler Lockett caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in Wilson's third touchdown in the first series of the Seahawks after halftime. The 49ers defense tried to ask for a timeout before the snap.

49ers 19, Seahawks 7: Raheem Mostert's 2-yard touchdown race culminated a 75-play drive with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter.

49ers 19, Seahawks 14: Marshawn Lynch's 1-yard touchdown drop came with 9:55 remaining, the second consecutive Seahawks touchdown.

49ers 26, Seahawks 14: Mostert scored in a 13-yard run to finish another 75-yard unit, it's 5:51 left.

49ers 26, Seahawks 21: DK Metcalf beat Ahkello Witherspoon for a 14-yard touchdown capture with 3:36 remaining.

