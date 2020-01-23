Green River bans that are vaping publicly

FILE – In this file photo dated April 16, 2019, a woman in Vancouver, Washington, USA jets a burst of steam from a Juul pen. Under intense scrutiny, Juul is pushing the million dollar campaign rebranding itself onto the television itself as a smoking cessation aid for adults trying to kick cigarettes. (AP Photo / Craig Mitchelldyer, file)

By Stephanie Thompson with Sweetwater Now – January 23, 2020

GREEN RIVER – Residents who use e-cigarettes or e-vapes are now required to comply with the smoking prohibited in the Public Places Ordinance.

During the session of the Green River City Council on Tuesday evening, the council unanimously approved the third and final reading of the smoking ban regulation.

Article below …

This regulation adds the language to include electronic cigarettes and vaping equipment in the no smoking regulation. Advertising – The story goes below …

“The amendment clarified and added the definitions in sections 18-92 so that electronic cigarettes or vapors are treated the same as other forms of smoking,” said Tom Jarvie, Green River chief of police. “A conflicting definition in section 18-88 has also been removed.”

The areas where smoking is prohibited in Green River are listed in sections 18-88, 18-93, 18-94 and 18-95 of the regulations. Some of these areas include urban buildings, libraries, museums, bars, restaurants, shopping centers, shops, bingo halls, health care facilities, preschools or bowling allies.

Although the Council has approved the final reading, enforcement will not begin until the final approval is published, which is expected to take place on January 30th.

Jarvie believes these changes will help the department.

“The changes increase the clarity of the regulation and help resolve complaints.”

“Without clarification from the Council as to whether these devices should represent smoking or not, we could not give clear answers to the citizens,” said Jarvie.

Enforcement of this regulation will be complaint-based, he said.

“As with other enforcement efforts, the goal is to achieve voluntary compliance with the regulation,” said Jarvie. “Officials use a variety of tactics, from reconnaissance to formal warnings or quotes, depending on what they consider appropriate for the circumstances.”

The penalties to be expected are the same as for other offenses that would include a maximum sentence of $ 750 and / or a six-month prison sentence. The city court heads the $ 110 bond for smoking in areas where it’s prohibited.

Green River is not the only community to implement this change. According to Jarvie, both Cheyenne and Laramie have made similar changes to the regulation.

To view the full regulation, click here.