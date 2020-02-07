Green Day tap the ‘Stranger Things’ star to risk it all in high-flying new video

(Photo via YouTube)
Green day has just dropped their long-awaited new album Father of everything …To coincide with the release, the trio unveiled a new video clip. The video clip is for a song with the title ‘Meet Me On The Roof’.
Another exciting piece about the Green Day video is that it plays the lead role Holes Matarazzo from Strange things. View it below.
Green Day announced Father Of All … back in September 2019 and fans have been looking forward to the album ever since. They dropped three singles “Fire ready for purpose,” “Father Of All …” and “Oh Yeah!” All of which were huge successes.
About the new sound of Father Of All … Billie Joe Armstrong discusses his influences.
“I knew I wanted to do something else,” Armstrong tells Rolling Stone regarding his search for a new sound. “I always loved British fashion music from the sixties, but I wanted to go to the source and see if I could get through the Green Day filter (soul). It was a lot of trial and error, pulling my hair out a lot. “
Before you stream the entire Father Of All … recording, watch their sweet new video clip for ‘Meet Me On The Roof’. The video plays Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things. For those who don’t know, he plays Dustin Henderson.
The music video is a cute love story on the schoolyard. We see Matarazzo trying to impress his lover by performing an Evel Knievel-like stunt on the roof that Green Day plays. View it below.
(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18EmOXEsmlw (/ embed)
“Meet Me On The Roof” Lyrics
I crawl on the dance floor
I think I’ve lost my phone
Feeling like a toothache
My face becomes numb
I beg 1000 grace that all my friends hang crazy from the window
All you have to do is jump
Come meet me on the roof tonight girl
Oh how high do you go low girl?
Oh, come meet me on the roof tonight
Oh how high do you go low girl?
I’m hanging with the cholos
Sailing across the strip
Sleep with a pillow
Wake up on the spit
I follow drowning lessons
Secret words and real confessionals
And the worst is yet to come
So meet me where the good times go
How high is your low?
As far as I can go
Green Day saddles up to set off Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer later this year. Earlier this week, the bands teased the announcement of some other global data, particularly Australia.
On February 6, Green Day finally confirmed the news that they were going to add more dates for Australia and New Zealand.
The Hella Mega tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy starts on June 13 in France. All information is available here. A full list of dates is below.
dates:
06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark
06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020
06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
26/06 – London, UK @ London Stadium
27/06 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith stadium
29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
25/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
28/07 – Commerce City, the sports park of CO @ DICK
07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
08/05 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
27/08 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park
11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium
11/14 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium
11/17 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium
11/20 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium
11/22 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium
Tell us what you think about Green Day’s new album Father Of All … in the comments below!
