Green Day tap the ‘Stranger Things’ star to risk it all in high-flying new video

(Photo via YouTube)

Green day has just dropped their long-awaited new album Father of everything …To coincide with the release, the trio unveiled a new video clip. The video clip is for a song with the title ‘Meet Me On The Roof’.

Another exciting piece about the Green Day video is that it plays the lead role Holes Matarazzo from Strange things. View it below.

Read more: Hilary Duff teases third eye blind collab clip with husband Matthew Koma

Green Day announced Father Of All … back in September 2019 and fans have been looking forward to the album ever since. They dropped three singles “Fire ready for purpose,” “Father Of All …” and “Oh Yeah!” All of which were huge successes.

About the new sound of Father Of All … Billie Joe Armstrong discusses his influences.

“I knew I wanted to do something else,” Armstrong tells Rolling Stone regarding his search for a new sound. “I always loved British fashion music from the sixties, but I wanted to go to the source and see if I could get through the Green Day filter (soul). It was a lot of trial and error, pulling my hair out a lot. “

Before you stream the entire Father Of All … recording, watch their sweet new video clip for ‘Meet Me On The Roof’. The video plays Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things. For those who don’t know, he plays Dustin Henderson.

Because we are releasing this shiny new album, we have decided to drop a video with it too !! Take a ride with Meet Me On The Roof with @ GatenM123 from @Stranger_Things https://t.co/MRrr1PFczp #FatherOfAll pic.twitter.com/BTK2XUM467

– Green Day (@GreenDay) 7 February 2020

Read more: The nostalgic video ‘Me & You Together’ of 1975, used by romance

The music video is a cute love story on the schoolyard. We see Matarazzo trying to impress his lover by performing an Evel Knievel-like stunt on the roof that Green Day plays. View it below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18EmOXEsmlw (/ embed)

“Meet Me On The Roof” Lyrics

I crawl on the dance floor

I think I’ve lost my phone

Feeling like a toothache

My face becomes numb

I beg 1000 grace that all my friends hang crazy from the window

All you have to do is jump

Come meet me on the roof tonight girl

Oh how high do you go low girl?

Oh, come meet me on the roof tonight

Oh how high do you go low girl?

I’m hanging with the cholos

Sailing across the strip

Sleep with a pillow

Wake up on the spit

I follow drowning lessons

Secret words and real confessionals

And the worst is yet to come

So meet me where the good times go

How high is your low?

As far as I can go

Read more: “Stranger Things” cast their inner Brendon Urie for P! ATD karaoke

Green Day saddles up to set off Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer later this year. Earlier this week, the bands teased the announcement of some other global data, particularly Australia.

pic.twitter.com/J8rVDaPkKm

– Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) 5 February 2020

On February 6, Green Day finally confirmed the news that they were going to add more dates for Australia and New Zealand.

Waited for this !!! 🇦🇺🤘🇳🇿 Let’s party on the @HellaMegaTour Australia and New Zealand 🍾🍾 https://t.co/e1YhBPEsQ6 pic.twitter.com/NJWVqVTH7G

– Green Day (@GreenDay) 6 February 2020

The Hella Mega tour with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy starts on June 13 in France. All information is available here. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

26/06 – London, UK @ London Stadium

27/06 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

25/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, the sports park of CO @ DICK

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

27/08 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Read more: “Stranger Things” characters “Spotify Wrapped prove that they are in the scene

11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park

11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium

11/14 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium

11/17 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium

11/20 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

11/22 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium

Tell us what you think about Green Day’s new album Father Of All … in the comments below!

View more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before they blew up

Alkaline Trio, 2000