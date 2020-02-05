Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer hints for more Hella Mega tour dates

(Photos via Green Day / Pamela Littky, Fall out Boy, Weezer)

There is perhaps very good news for rock fans around the world. Green day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have all teased to bring the sold-out Hella Mega Tour to Australia.

The epic tour is already planned to hit Europe and North America, but our friends in Australia seemed to miss it. Until now?

The Hella Mega Tour was announced in September and immediately attracted massive attention. It’s Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Those three bands alone usually sell every date of their tours. Now they are all together and the world can no longer be heated.

The Hella Mega tour starts in Paris on 13 June and will run throughout Europe, the United Kingdom and North America the interrupters as support.

“It’s a kind of Green Day idea,” Billie Joe Armstrong tells Zane Lowe about Beats 1. “And we talked about how we really didn’t want to do stadiums and do something that looked like a Monsters of Rock Tour legacy. There was of course Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we’re happy.”

Pete Wentz adds: “I think this tour represents contra-programming, I think the world is moving in an obvious way, or whatever. I think this tour is on the opposite side and it is great to participate and to be a small part of it. “

Now this epic tour may be coming to Australia. On February 4, all three bands placed the same on their twitters. Hella Mega did the same and posted a screenshot of all the tweets from the band with the Australian plague.

🇦🇺🇳🇿🤭

– Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) 5 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/J8rVDaPkKm

– Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) 5 February 2020

We can only take a hand over a mouth and the Australian flag means that they are on their way to Australia. The Hella Mega website also shows that more dates are coming soon, but all current dates are already in the list. The internet seems to think that something good is coming. View some comments.

hella mega tour that comes to australia makes me hella mega nervous

– radius ☀️ | SIMMER (@ L0VEFORAGES) 5 February 2020

🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 🇦🇺 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

– daniella costanzo (@danicostanzo) 5 February 2020

HELLA MEGA TOUR COMES TO AUS ????

– cate (@trenchvinyI) 5 February 2020

What I want: Green Day to bring #hellamegatour to Australia What I need: Green Day not to do that, because I am a broke ass @ GreenGay

– Robyn Barber (@penguuiinz) 5 February 2020

As mentioned, the Hella Mega tour starts with Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on June 13 in France. All information is available here. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

26/06 – London, UK @ London Stadium

27/06 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

25/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, the sports park of CO @ DICK

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

27/08 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Would you be happy if the Hella Mega tour went to Australia? Sound from below!

