(Photo by: Pamela Littky)

We are exactly one month from Green day releasing their thirteenth feature film, Father of all motherfuckers. With the title song “Father Of All…” and “Fire, Ready, Aim” already in the world, the pop-punk pillars have confirmed that a third track is on the way.

The group took advantage of social media to share the most appropriate GIF, announcing that “Oh, yeah” will be released later this month. With that, they also confirmed a previously speculated track list that was sent anonymously to a fan.

The group first shared a post confirming that they had sent the tracklist by writing: “You never know what you will find in your mailbox 👀 Right @GreenDayMusic? 📬🦄”

They then launched a poll asking fans what is going on in a month.

They followed him and asked if they should drop a new song soon.

Clearly a rhetorical question, Green Day announced that “Oh Yeah!” Released January 16.

The name of the track appeared on the speculated and now confirmed track list, which you can see in full below.

Father Of All Motherfuckers Song List

1. Father of all…

2. Fire, loan, objective

3. Oh yeah!

4. Meet me on the roof

5. I was a teenager adolescent

6. Stabbing yourself in the heart

7. Sugar Youth

8. Junkies on a good note

9. Take the money and explore

10. Graffitia

Father Of All Motherfuckers is out on February 7 and is available for pre-order here now. You can check out the first single, “Father Of All …” released alongside the dates of the Hella Mega Tour below.

Green Day will preface the Hella Mega tour with solo appearances in Europe and Asia. They will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer in the United States from July. Buy your tickets here with the full list of dates below.

Green Day dates:

08/03 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor StadiUM

11/03 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena

03/14 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

03/17 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Arena

03/20 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo

03/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Gym

03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Intex

03/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari, Mass

03/24 – Moscow, RU V Spartak Stadium

05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilhati

05/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

05/31 – Alesund, NO @ Colorline Stadium

03/06 – Berlin, D (protected by e-mail) Wuhlheide (with Weezer)

06/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro (with Weezer)

06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

THE HELLA MEGA TOUR with Weezer and Fall Out Boy

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

05/08 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park