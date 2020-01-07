(Photo by: Pamela Littky)
We are exactly one month from Green day releasing their thirteenth feature film, Father of all motherfuckers. With the title song “Father Of All…” and “Fire, Ready, Aim” already in the world, the pop-punk pillars have confirmed that a third track is on the way.
The group took advantage of social media to share the most appropriate GIF, announcing that “Oh, yeah” will be released later this month. With that, they also confirmed a previously speculated track list that was sent anonymously to a fan.
The group first shared a post confirming that they had sent the tracklist by writing: “You never know what you will find in your mailbox 👀 Right @GreenDayMusic? 📬🦄”
You never know what you will find in your mailbox 👀 Right @GreenDayMusic? 📬🦄 https://t.co/ONLOylg9Fr
– Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020
They then launched a poll asking fans what is going on in a month.
btw we are only 1 month from …
– Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020
They followed him and asked if they should drop a new song soon.
should we drop a new song soon? https://t.co/kMkAAFeSjN
– Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020
Clearly a rhetorical question, Green Day announced that “Oh Yeah!” Released January 16.
Oh yeah, “Oh yeah!” Released on 1/16 pic.twitter.com/RpMDDacrfl
– Green Day (@GreenDay) January 7, 2020
The name of the track appeared on the speculated and now confirmed track list, which you can see in full below.
Father Of All Motherfuckers Song List
1. Father of all…
2. Fire, loan, objective
3. Oh yeah!
4. Meet me on the roof
5. I was a teenager adolescent
6. Stabbing yourself in the heart
7. Sugar Youth
8. Junkies on a good note
9. Take the money and explore
10. Graffitia
Father Of All Motherfuckers is out on February 7 and is available for pre-order here now. You can check out the first single, “Father Of All …” released alongside the dates of the Hella Mega Tour below.
Green Day will preface the Hella Mega tour with solo appearances in Europe and Asia. They will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer in the United States from July. Buy your tickets here with the full list of dates below.
Green Day dates:
08/03 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor StadiUM
11/03 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
03/14 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
03/17 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Arena
03/20 – Hong Kong, CN @ Asia World Expo
03/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Gym
03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Intex
03/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari, Mass
03/24 – Moscow, RU V Spartak Stadium
05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilhati
05/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
05/31 – Alesund, NO @ Colorline Stadium
03/06 – Berlin, D (protected by e-mail) Wuhlheide (with Weezer)
06/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo San Siro (with Weezer)
06/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/14 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark
06/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 – London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium
06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
THE HELLA MEGA TOUR with Weezer and Fall Out Boy
07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
05/08 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park