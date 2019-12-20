Green Brigade Make Glasgow Derby Announcement

Loading...

The Green Brigade has announced through social networks that there will be a Court on the day of the Glasgow Derby that will leave the local CSA and head to Celtic Park before the game.

Celtic faces The Rangers for the final game of 2019 at Parkhead with the bhoys looking to continue their dominance of the match.

The Green Brigade has organized the court before and the videos and images of them have been outstanding. The color and noise they bring to the stadium are first class.

The fan group is welcoming anyone who wants to join them on the day to make the short trip to Celtic Park.

– North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) December 19, 2019

Neil Lennon and his team have two victories over Steven Gerrard's men already this season. A 2-0 victory at Ibrox followed by a 1-0 cup victory against them in early December. Now they come to the backyard of the Celtic with the bhoys looking forward to doing some damage.