Green bins are given the green light in the London budget debate

One of the last cities in Ontario to embrace a recycling program, and now the largest city in the province without a composting system, London has finally taken a step to catch up on Thursday.

It took hours of debate and a series of repeated questions about the almost complete landfill of the city and the willingness of Londoners to move their food scraps to the sidewalk before politicians gave green bins the green light.

“This must be a wake-up call for everyone. It’s time to step up, “Coun said. Phil Squire about the need to keep more waste out of the garbage dump. London is aiming for a 60 percent diversion of waste to 2025.

Although he expressed some doubts about the enthusiasm that most households will have for green trays, Squire voted for the program.

It was a decisive vote, with 12-2 in favor of collecting organic waste along the curb – table scraps, eggshells and potato peels – that are expected to take to the streets in October 2021. The Council still has to stamp the decision on 2 March with rubber.

The proposal also contains a whole range of new recycling programs for materials such as clothing, ceramics, wooden furniture and perhaps even mattresses and carpets.

Michael van Holst and Paul Van Meerbergen were opposed, Elizabeth Peloza was absent and everyone else supported the composting system.

Coun. Stephen Turner, the most ardent supporter of the Green Bin, said he was excited to see such “strong support” from his colleagues. But he stopped praising and saying that green containers are just “part of the story.”

“It is essential to divert organic waste from the landfill, but more importantly, we must reduce the amount of waste that we produce.”

London had a successful pilot with green waste containers in 2011 and 2012. More than half of the houses in the trial participated.

But several city councils were putting the issue on the road, wary of the price or hopeful that a new system, which separates organic matter from waste after the waste has been thrown out, would prove to be London’s answer.

In the meantime, costs have risen. The green bin program is expected to cost around $ 5 million a year.

Ok people, big news for #LdnOnt – politicians endorse a green bin system (estimated start: October 2021). Compost system, plus other new recycling programs (textiles, wooden furniture, metal) will cost taxpayers $ 17.6 million over the next four years.

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) 6 February 2020

The London landfill still has about four years before it reaches its capacity, and a plan to expand it has been in the works for several years.

But to get provincial approval, the town hall must show that it has done everything it can to keep 60 percent of the waste out of the landfill.

That will be almost impossible without some sort of organic collection, city staff repeatedly told politicians. Although admission may be a struggle in the beginning, communities that have introduced green trays have been successful ever since, said environmental boss Jay Stanford.

Van Meerbergen did not buy that argument and insisted that it would simply “raise taxes” without any guarantee for the results.

Mayor Ed Holder seemed to be struggling with logistics, such as how to clean the crusties from the bottom of a green container, how much water was needed to flush and whether the containers would attract rodents.

Holder insisted that he did not try to be “afraid of monger” and eventually supported the $ 17.6 million investment.

Green trays 101

What are green trays? Like a blue trash can, but for food waste. In contrast to a backyard composter – of which 56,000 were sold by the town hall in the environmental waste depots, including 800 last year – green bins can also carry bones, eggshells and in some cases even diapers.

When does it start? Collection of Curbside is expected to start in October 2021, with the program fully implemented by 2022.

What does it do? A green bin program is expected to keep 10 percent of London’s waste outside of the landfill.

How much is it? Using a green bin program costs between $ 3.9 million and $ 5.5 million annually, about $ 20 to $ 30 per household. City staff keeps the price around $ 5 million.

Who can use them? If you put your garbage and blue box on the sidewalk on the garbage day, you can also use a green trash can. Apartment residents will not have the same option on the sidewalk, but politicians have also approved a pilot program for high-rise buildings where waste would be separated after it was thrown away, with organic matter removed from other material destined for the landfill.

WHAT OTHERS SEE

“I think it’s a very good thing. Most Ontario municipalities already have a green-bin program. So I think it’s a very beneficial thing. I think many Londoners were looking for such a kind of program. So I think it is very positive and there are critical benefits in diverting landfill waste, and we also have the idea of ​​a climate emergency adopted by the council, and I don’t think there is a specific disadvantage to having a green-bin program. “

– Paul van der Werf, environmental adviser and assistant professor of geography at Western University

I am so excited for this !! Green storage locations and better recycling programs for Londoners are essential if we are to tackle the climate crisis in #ldnont. Thanks to my ward councilor @ st3v3turn3r for supporting this.

Skylar Franke, head of London Environmental Network, tweeted her support

“I was sure that I would not see this service in my small town in my life.”

Librarian Denise Horoky, tweet as @FadedBleuJeans, cannot fully believe that after two decades of study council the program has finally approved

“Better late than never. Glad to see that green trays are finally going on at #LdnOnt Council and special shoutout to Councilor @ st3v3turn3r that has been around for years!”

Former federal NDP candidate Shawna Lewkowitz tweets her approval

“I am very pleased that measures to divert waste, including more recycling and green bins, have been approved in the budget. The Council has gone in the right direction, and this is a huge step towards reducing the total waste being dumped. Every person, every company and every organization must be aware of what they buy, what they use and what they throw away to reduce our overall impact on the environment. “

Former council member Virgina Ridley who said at a committee meeting in 2018 about a green-bin program: “It starts with the individual.”

“I remember how disappointed Coun. (Stephen) Turner and I were when the last council decided not to proceed with a city-wide green-bin project. I am delighted that the council supports this business case. It is time for London to make a serious catch-up in terms of our landfill rates. “

Former councilor Tanya Park, who said it would be a “great day” for London in 2018 when it finally adopted a green-bin program.

Other budget highlights

All votes must be stamped by the Council on 2 March with rubber.

Bailout transit: A police council described by a politician as “a little battered and bruised” after a divided debate about rapid transit nevertheless voted almost unanimously – 13-1, with Steve Lehman alone – to save the London Transit Commission, smarter of a loss of provincial gas tax financing. Doug Ford’s Tories abandoned a plan to double the gas tax and left a gap of around $ 5.5 million for the transit office each year. Without the extra money from the town hall, LTC would have had to reverse a new service and break plans to expand to industrial areas in the south and east of London. Capital financing for rapid transit, about $ 258 million in the next four years, led to a much tense debate. Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen said the municipality ignored reality by trying to “put everyone on a bus”.

Housing money: A plan to provide low-interest loans to developers who build affordable homes and Londoners who make grandma’s suites in their homes was approved by politicians 13-1 for an amount of $ 772,000 over the next four years. Coun. Steve Lehman was against, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza absent, and everyone else in favor.

Homeless drug: Politicians unanimously supported the investment of $ 6.7 million over the next four years in a compassion-first approach to dealing with homelessness in London, focusing on housing people on the street, linking them to social support and breaking up tent cities. It was an emotional discussion in which Mayor Ed Holder described the coordinated informed response program as “angel work.” “As a city, we can no longer walk past these people and wish the problem away,” Lehman said. The program has housed 51 people – 45 of whom stay at home – since it started last April.

Christmas trees: An annual collection of Christmas trees in January was cut out of the operational budget of four years in most of the votes of the day. Politicians voted 10-5 for saving taxpayers the $ 40,000 a year. Aldermen Steve Hillier, Arielle Kayabaga, Elizabeth Peloza, Stephen Turner and Paul Van Meerbegen voted to keep the pick-up and all others were in favor of reducing the annual program.