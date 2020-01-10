Green Berets receive Valor Awards for use in Afghanistan

Loading...

A group of elite green berets received dozens of combat awards, including three silver stars, for their “brave actions” during a 2018 mission in Afghanistan, the army said Thursday.

Troops of the 2nd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) received three silver stars, seven bronze stars with decorations, and 17 army medals with decorations in a press release at an award ceremony on Thursday at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Maj. Daniel Lessard, a spokesman for the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), told Task & Purpose that the unit’s soldiers would also receive 21 Purple Hearts, bringing the total battle price to almost 50.

“The bravery we see today has taken place at the most tactical level – face to face, close combat, range of hand grenades,” said Col. Steven Marks, deputy commander of the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), during the ceremony to an army press release.

“This is a reminder that warfare is also about courage under fire, mental acuity, in the worst case, operating with specialist knowledge and taking measures to protect your brother, your team and your partners” , he added .

The 7th SFG (A) was recognized as part of a six-month assignment by the Special Operations Task Force Afghanistan to support Operation Resolute Support in 2018.

During the operation, “the unit stabilized the security situation across the country before the Afghan parliamentary elections and set the conditions to promote negotiated peace with the Taliban,” Case said.

According to the release, the 7th SFG (A) prevented enemy troops from seriously threatening or conquering provincial capital during the deployment, a feat that had not been accomplished for years according to the ceasefire.

“As a local witness at this time, I can speak for the incredible progress these brave men have made in six months to give stability to an unstable nation,” said Marks.

The battalion operated together with numerous coalition partner units, members of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and employees of the 717th Ordinance Company, located in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.