Green Beret was killed in routine free fall training

An Army Special Operations Command soldier died Tuesday during a free fall exercise.

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, died “during a routine military free fall” near Eloy, Arizona, after a layoff by Lt. Loren Bymer, USASOC spokesman.

Goodman, who grew up near Chicago, joined in July 2002; In 2005 he moved to the Army National Guard and was appointed Special Forces Engineer Sergeant in 2007. At the time of his death, Goodman served at the 3rd Special Forces Group’s 2nd Battalion as a sergeant for Operations “Team”, a Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha, according to the release.

Goodman was deployed four times – twice to Africa, once to Iraq and once to Kyrgyzstan. Throughout his service, Goodman has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal and many other awards.

Colonel Nathan Prussian, commander of the 3rd Special Forces Group, called Goodman “a beloved member of the 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the Special Operations Community.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family in this difficult time, and our priority now is to care for them and our soldiers.”

The incident is currently under investigation, said Bymer.