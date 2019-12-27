Green 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 remembers the 1968 EXP500 prototype

Loading...

Barrett-Jackson's CEO, Craig Jackson, recently delivered a very special 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

This Shelby GT500, chassis 001, was purchased at auction in January 2019 for a cool $ 1.1 million and left the Ford plant in October. Fortunately for Jackson, it reached its garage without being involved in an accident, unlike two other Shelby GT500's last week.

What makes the new Jackson ride so impressive is the color scheme that combines a Lime Green base layer with Candy Apple Green top layers. This color is designed to perfectly mimic the finish of the 1968 Shelby EXP500 prototype, lovingly known as "Green Hornet." The 2020 specimen also has an "EXP500" insignia stripe on the lower front fender, just like the original.

Old Meets New: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 meets his ancestor in The Drag Strip

"When I made this request, I really had no idea what an extraordinary company it was, but BASF and Penske's paint specialists went out of their way to make that happen," Jackson said after the delivery of the car. "The whole team at Ford went out of their way to help make my dream come true, and I couldn't be more thankful."

Jackson will be exhibiting his new GT500 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in January alongside a number of other Shelby vehicles from his collection.

The Mustang GT500 is powered by a brutal 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 760 hp. The muscle car can sprint to 60 mph (96 km / h) in just 3.3 seconds and travel the quarter-mile in a blister of 10.6 seconds at 214 km / h (133 mph).

