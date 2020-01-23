A song during the Saqqari game – “Macedonia is Greek” – related to the political dispute over Northern Macedonia.

Acting commander Darren Franks, who is responsible for policing at the Australian Open, said that political chants in themselves are not considered inappropriate or offensive and that the police monitor the language or behavior of criminals.

“We are fortunate that many officials were born abroad and speak a different language and we use these officials,” he said.

Supporter of the Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday evening

“We have Greek-speaking officers and we used them for this scenario.”

He added that the police were generally satisfied with the behavior of the fans, but that anti-social supporters were noted.

“We are working with the organizers of the Australian Open to do early safety interjection work at the Open,” he said. “As soon as we find antisocial or disturbing behavior, we will act.”

He said the police would put off the tournament organizers’ decision to make political statements.

A number of fans were expelled after Maria Sakkari’s game on Wednesday. Credit: Getty Images

Craig Tiley, managing director of Tennis Australia, urged fans to be passionate but respectful after Tstitsipas asked Greek fans to temper their behavior after winning the first round.

“Passionate fans play a big role at the Australian Open and players enjoy the enthusiastic support they get here in Melbourne,” said Tiley.

“We encourage all of our fans to respect others. We are an inclusive event and do not tolerate anti-social behavior.

“As always, we do not comment on safety, but work closely with the Victoria police and security experts to ensure the safety of all tennis visitors.”

Tsitsipas will face Canadian Milos Raonic in the third round on Friday.

Michael Gleeson is an award-winning senior sports journalist specializing in AFL and athletics.

