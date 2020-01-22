Greek islanders protest against crowded refugee camps

ATHENS – Local residents, entrepreneurs and officials have launched a day of protest on the Greek islands most affected by migration and asked the Greek government to reduce the overcrowding in refugee camps.

Most of the shops were closed and civil service ceased on Wednesday in the Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, where some camps have more than ten times the number of people they were built for.

Public protests are planned on all three islands, and their regional governors and mayors plan to travel to Athens on Thursday to submit their demands to the government.

Almost 75,000 people illegally entered Turkey from EU member Greece in 2019. This corresponds to an increase of almost 50% compared to the previous year.

The island authorities are calling on the Greek government to step up the transfer of migrants to mainland Greece and are asking for more information about their plans to build additional facilities to hold back the migrants listed for deportation.

