“Nobody throws drinks because we can’t afford to throw $ 12.50 in the air.”

The Greek-Australian man said he felt the group was selected.

“I support both Australian and Greek players, but I never get in trouble when I support Australian players,” said George.

“I understand we show our support differently, but we don’t have torches or fight against other fans.

“If anything, we’re better than the Pies and Tigers fans you can see on the news.”

He said he wasn’t asked to leave himself because he wasn’t wearing Greek colors, but he went with his friends when they were kicked out.

He claimed that the group had only received a warning before the game, and that should remain calm during the game.

However, the Victoria police said they had received several warnings before a group of 15 to 20 men were reported at 6:05 p.m. for disturbing behavior.

“The group had received numerous warnings from the referee, security and police during the game in 8th place,” said a police spokesman.

Sakkari said she didn’t think fans’ behavior was inappropriate and hoped fans would be welcome at future games.

On Wednesday, local Greek fans returned in full voice to the next game from Tsitsipas and were disappointed when his opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber retired due to injury. They then went to Court 8 for the Saqqari match.

“I think they were great, they were very respectful of the opponent. They stopped when they had to stop,” said Sakkari.

She said chants about Macedonia were a product of patriotism, and as emigrants or descendants of Greek migrants, fans felt “more Greek than us”.

“It will feel different if I play here without her, that’s for sure … it makes me play better, it makes me more excited. I really hope it won’t happen (fans are kicked out).”

The royal blue flag of Greece with the Vergina sun in the center fluttered alongside others of Alexander the Great and the Greek flag in the stands of Court 8.

Alex Anyfantis, a sports journalist for the Greek community newspaper Neos Kosmos, said some followers of Tsitsipas had booed his opponent, Italian Salvatore Caruso, on Monday, and some had strayed into political territory. “It supports Greece in the dispute with North Macedonia,” he said.

The country, previously known as the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, was officially renamed North Macedonia in 2018.

On Monday, Tsitsipas didn’t like how exuberant his followers were. “I don’t really know why they sometimes want to go the extra mile,” said Tsitsipas.

“If I were an opponent … I mean, I understand that he doesn’t understand what’s going on out there and what the chants are, but I also think that they should be a bit more respectful of their opponents from their side . That’s all. Nothing else. “

