Unconventional Living: Greek Family’s “Amish” Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

A Greek family has caught the nation’s eye by choosing to live like early Christians, similar to America’s Amish. The police uncovered this when they found them in a basic shack with a 30-meter tunnel in Peloponnese.

The Find and What Followed

This unique home was discovered by Manna village, Corinthia. They were living without things like electricity or plumbing. The dad, 47, got arrested because he didn’t send the kids to school. This led to more digging into how they lived.

After a fight with some hunters, cops checked out their place. They found they had weapons like guns, bows, arrows, knives, and axes. Now there’s a big legal fight about people living differently from the rest.

Debate and Differences

Their situation has made waves in Greece, sparking talk about freedom, what we owe to each other, and if the government should butt into our private lives. Lots praise their choice to stick to their beliefs if they’re not hurting anyone.

Saying they’re originally from Ikaria, they’ve been here three years. When the cops first showed up, the family got pretty riled up, showing the clash between their isolated life and outside rules.

Their Beliefs and Views

In an interview, the father articulated their philosophy, drawing parallels to early Christian communities and the Amish, emphasizing a life removed from technological advancements. He shared their unique familial titles, indicating a deep commitment to their chosen path.

Ignorance of new schooling and tech raises issues about religious and cultural rights, especially for kids. Despite legal trouble, the dad says the found guns were just traditional symbols, not a danger to others.

Job Questions and Fitting In

The man’s job is under review since he works online for Eretria Municipality. This checks how the family’s old ways meet today’s needs for making money.

Their mix of old and new sparks talk of acceptance and liberty limits. The government looking into the dad’s job stresses the struggles of welcoming such rare ways in Greece today.

Thinking About What’s Next

Finding this family apart from today’s world shows us a choice that’s hard for many to get. It brings up deep issues about educating kids, their welfare, and rejecting common ways.

As court stuff goes on, the case might set big rules on freedom vs community duties. It reminds us of the different ways people live now, making us think about our society’s values.

Communities and people sometimes follow different rules that clash with what most people and the law expect. The outcome of this case might show us how to deal with these clashes. It’s about weighing personal freedom against what’s good for everyone in society.