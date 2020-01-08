Greece retains negative return in first auction of the year

Loading...

ATHENS, GREECE – Greece raised EUR 487.5 million ($ 544.4 million) in a sale of treasury paper where the country maintained its negative interest rate in the first debt auction of the year, while the debt-charged country seeks full access to the market.

The Public Debt Management Agency said the 13-week T-invoices were auctioned on Wednesday with a return of -0.08%.

The six-month-old conservative government of Greece hopes to gradually rebuild market access after the country ended its third consecutive rescue plan in August 2018, due to a serious financial crisis in which membership of the euro area was repeatedly threatened.

The government is gambling on favorable market conditions to try and convince European bailout creditors to achieve draconian tax targets.

Greece is aiming for a primary budget surplus – the annual balance before debt service costs – of 3.5% of gross domestic product until 2022. But it wants to introduce milder targets a year earlier. Athens is also planning to repay additional loans with higher interest rates to the International Monetary Fund in 2020 to take advantage of the record low interest rates on bond markets.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met the new head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington. A Greek official during the visit said the early repayment plan was discussed during the talks. The officer asked not to be appointed pending official announcements.

Greece completed its first early repayment to the IMF in November, while negative interest rates were achieved for the first time last month at a debt auction.

A complete return to the market was hampered by the country’s poor creditworthiness, which remained below investment quality for almost a decade.

The major rating agencies are all scheduled to review Greece’s sovereign status later this year, starting at the end of January.

The Mitsotakis government has promised to return Greek bonds to investment quality status in 2021 – in most cases an improvement of at least three notches -.

The Greek national debt is expected to reach 173.3% of GDP in 2019, to 167% until this year, according to a forecast from the national budget.

Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press