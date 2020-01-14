Greater Milwaukee Mentor Highlights Benefits of Mentoring at Fiserv

CLOSE

Left to right: Darice Brown, Global Messaging and Communications Manager, Rockwell Automation; Kelly Kauffman, head of human capital at the Milwaukee Bucks; Thomas Rosenthal, a program officer with Northwestern Mutual; and Lanelle Ramey, executive director of Mentor Greater Milwaukee. (Photo: Talis Shelbourne / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Business mentoring can benefit mentees, employees and businesses, according to LaNelle Ramey, executive director of Greater Milwaukee Mentor.

But only if done right.

How to set up successful mentorship programs – and the benefits that flow from them – were the main topics of the Mentor Greater Milwaukee roundtable on Tuesday evening at the Fiserv Forum.

The panel, aimed at business leaders, was to encourage the creation and support of mentorship programs throughout the city, with the support of organizations such as Mentor Greater Milwaukee.

They were Kelly Kauffman, head of human capital for the Milwaukee Bucks; Darice Brown, global supply chain messaging and communications manager for Rockwell Automation; and Thomas Rosenthal, a program officer with Northwestern Mutual. They all described their methods for making mentoring work and why it is important.

Kauffman said the Bucks thought they were giving back so much, they created their own name: “volun-deer-ing”.

Kauffman, who has run a mentorship program in his department for three years, said the employees who signed up immediately joined.

“It is definitely part of our corporate culture,” she said.

And as Brown pointed out, having a socially responsible corporate culture benefits companies looking for Generation Y and Generation Z employees.

This is supported by data such as that found in the 2016 Cone Communications study, which stated that “88% say their work is more satisfying when they have the opportunity to positively impact social and environmental issues. “

In his own department, Brown said that after starting their mentoring program, employers are showing more commitment.

To develop a successful mentoring program, Rosenthal said it is important to let the talents, interests and availability of employees guide the way.

“Our (program) really came out of conversations we had with employees,” he said.

In fact, he said he believed that most Northwestern Mutual volunteers would likely volunteer elsewhere if the company did not offer them an opportunity.

“There are only people who have careers rooted in giving back to the community,” he said. “It is really important for us to make sure that we create opportunities for them.”

At the conclusion of the panel, the guests received a call to action: mentor now.

Mentor Greater Milwaukee

Mentor Greater Milwaukee, a subsidiary of MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, started in 2019 as a partnership between the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools and the Milwaukee Bucks. The mission of Mentor Greater Milwaukee is to connect organizations to young people who need group, individual and other mentoring.

Ramey said, “It’s about collective impact; it’s about helping us create impact.”

The organization currently works with 38 organizations, including Johnson Controls, Northwestern Mutual and Rockwell Automation.

Members of organizations go through assessments to identify weaknesses to strengthen and training to help them with items such as cultural competence.

Ramey has been coaching youth since 1995. A graduate of Riverside University High School, Ramey has been Program Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Chair of the Volunteer Committee and Mentor of the MKE Fellows Mentorship Program and Director of MPS ‘Black and Latino Male Production Department.

He left MPS and became director of Mentor Greater Milwaukee in October 2019.

In his new role, he said he focused on making mentorship accessible to mentors and mentees, in part by removing fears about what mentoring means.

“Everyone thinks there is so much time to dedicate, but there are so many different aspects of mentoring,” he said.

For example, Rosenthal said that Northwestern Mutual offers a range of time commitments, ranging from once a month to more intense individual opportunities.

But even if time is not a concern, Ramey said other fears are often cultural.

“People are afraid to cross borders and cultural borders and that is really resolved by conversation.”

“We want the mentors to know, we don’t expect you to have all the answers, but we want you to share what you know.” I call this the fabric of our society: everyone has a story to tell, so everyone could potentially be a mentor, ”he explained.

Mentor Greater Milwaukee has focused on this task by creating a directory of mentors called the “connector”. Site visitors can complete a short survey to receive options for which mentorship opportunities would be most suitable.

At the panel, Ramey said he was not sure he would ever have become a champion of mentorship if he did not have mentors who expanded his concept of what was possible.

Now, he has said he hopes the Greater Milwaukee mentor will give youth across the state the opportunity to take advantage of the same opportunity.

