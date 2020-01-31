Great price for Kreider, Crosby speaks about Kobe

The TSN Insiders made news on Thursday about a few stories in the NHL trade rumors, including the price tag on rental wing Chris Kreider. The Pittsburgh Penguins bye-bye week ended Thursday afternoon with encouraging injury news about one player but not so encouraging news about another. Philadelphia officially complains to the NHL about the schedule and Sportsnet has broken down the costs of all tenants during the trade deadline of 2019.

It is still shocking to see how much rental wing Ryan Dzingel has cost Columbus.

First the Penguins broke their sleep yesterday afternoon at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. There was encouraging news about Justin Schultz, but center Nick Bjugstad didn’t skate. I don’t think that’s so encouraging. (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Sidney Crosby tribute to Kobe Bryant (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Chris Kreider is an expensive asset for every team. At the TSN Insiders, Pierre LeBrun compared the asking price of New York Rangers about Kreider with that of Kevin Hayes. New York received a first round pick and Brenden Lemieux for Hayes. The Insiders also covered the Jake Muzzin situation and more. (TSN)

Sportsnet added more context to the NHL trade rumors by investigating the price for all tenants on the trade deadline last year. Eye opening. (Sportsnet).

Just something that I found interesting – Sportsnet spoke to Andrew Ference, who started his career in Pittsburgh during the fall of the Penguins at the start of this century. Ference was a funny guy and treated this (then) young reporter very well. Ference spoke about playing with Mario and about his advocacy work (Sportsnet)

The Philadelphia Flyers are confronted with the Penguins in PPG Paints Arena on Friday evening. De Brass Messing also met NHL officials to complain about the schedule. Philly has 17 leading back-to-back matches this season. (Philadelphia researcher)

Philadelphia may have forgotten that the NHL handed over the double defending Stanley Cup champion Penguin’s 19 back-to-backs in 2017-18.

Tomas Hertl, who was wearing the Justin Beiber mask during the NHL All-Star Game, tore off his ACL He is out for the rest of the season (NBC Sports)