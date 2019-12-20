Great English Terrier diagnosed with motor neuron disease

Loading...

"I would like to thank everyone for the support I have already received since I received my diagnosis.

"I know I have a big challenge ahead of me, but knowing that I have the love and support of so many people will give me inspiration and strength.

"I am very positive about the situation and I intend to fight the condition as I still feel fit and healthy.

Rob Burrow (left) ended his playing career on a high note, winning the 2017 Super League Grand Final with Leeds.Credit:PA

"I would like to request confidentiality at this time so that I can adapt to the battle I have to come and spend time with my loved ones before Christmas and New Years."

Burrow is currently serving as head coach of the Leeds Reserve team after a two-year period overseeing the Rhino Academy.

He won the Challenge Cup in 2014 and 2015, as well as three World Club Challenges and three Shields Leaders League.

"The news was devastating and heartbreaking for Rob and his young family," said Leeds rugby director Kevin Sinfield.

"Throughout his career, Rob has overcome the odds of becoming a game legend and I know he will rise to this challenge with the same positive determination.

"As a club, Rob will receive our full support and we will work with him to chart the way forward."