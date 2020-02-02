But many British mourned the loss of their EU identity, and some marked the death with tears. There was also sadness in Brussels when British flags were silently removed from the many buildings of the block.

Whether the Brexit of Great Britain makes a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a reduced presence in Europe and the world, will be discussed for years to come.

Although the exit from Great Britain is a historic moment, it only marks the end of the first phase of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will notice little change. The United Kingdom and the EU have given themselves a “transition period” of 11 months – during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow the rules of the bloc – to conclude new agreements on trade, security and many other areas.

The now 27-membered EU will have to jump from one of its biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to confront an increasingly complicated world, while its former member becomes a competitor, just across the English Channel.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Brexit a “historical alarm” that should force the EU to improve itself.

“It’s a sad day, let’s not hide it,” he said at a television address. “But it is a day that should also lead us to do things differently.”

He insisted that “more than ever” European citizens need a united Europe to defend their interests against China and the United States, to cope with climate change and migration and technological unrest.

In the many EU buildings in Brussels on Friday, British flags were quietly lowered, folded and removed. This is the first time that a country has left the EU, and many in the block ruined the day. EU President Ursula von der Leyen regretted that “if the sun rises tomorrow, a new chapter for our union of 27 will begin.”

But she warned that the Brexit day would mean a big loss to the UK and said the island nation was on its way to a lonely life.

“Power is not in beautiful isolation, but in our unique union,” she said.

Johnson insisted that after the Brexit, Great Britain would at the same time be a major European power and truly global in our range and ambitions.

“We want this to be the start of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain,” Johnson said at a pre-recorded address for the country’s broadcast one hour before Britain’s exit.

In a break with usual practice, independent media were not allowed to film Johnson’s speech, which the government recorded Thursday at 10 Downing St.

Johnson won an election victory in December with a double promise to “get Brexit done” and provide improved jobs, infrastructure and services for the most disadvantaged areas of Great Britain, where support for leaving the EU is strongest. On Friday, he symbolically held a cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland in north-east England, instead of in London.

Johnson is a Brexit enthusiast, but he knows that many Britons are not and his conservative government tried to mark the moment with silent dignity. Red, white and blue lights illuminated government buildings and a countdown clock projected on the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence.

There was no such restraint in nearby Parliament Square, where Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage gathered a crowd of several thousand who played the patriotic song “Land of Hope and Glory” while waiting for the moment that even Farage sometimes doubted that it would ever come.

“This is the most important moment in the modern history of our great nation,” Farage told the crowd.

“The war is over,” said Farage, who often describes the British relationship with Europe in siege. “We won.”

Londoner Donna Jones said she had come “to be a part of history.”

“It does not mean that we are anti-Europe, it just means that we want to be self-sufficient in a certain way,” she said.

But British who cherished their membership of the bloc – and the freedom it bought to live anywhere in 28 countries – mourned.

“Many of us just want to publicly express their grief,” said Ann Jones, who joined dozens of other remains during a march to the EU mission in London.

“And we don’t want any problems, we just want to say, well, we didn’t want this.”

The journey from Great Britain to Brexit was long, rocky – and far from over.

The UK was never a genuine EU member, but leaving the block was for a long time regarded as a marginal idea. It gradually gained strength within the conservative party, which has a wing of fierce “euroskeptics” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It didn’t go that way. Since the 2016 vote, the United Kingdom has had difficult negotiations with the EU, which finally reached a deal for divorce conditions at the end of last year. But Britain is arguably leaving the block as divided as it was on the referendum day.

In general, the large cities of Great Britain voted to stay in the EU, while small cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported the Brexit, while Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay.

Candlelit vigil was held in various Scottish cities, government buildings in Edinburgh were illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the EU, and the block’s flag continued to fly outside the Scottish parliament.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Brexit was “a moment of deep sadness”.

“And here in Scotland, given that it happens against the will of the vast majority of us, that grief will be ravaged by anger,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh.

The Scottish national party government of Sturgeon demands the right to hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, something Johnson refuses to grant.

London, where more than 1 million EU citizens live, also voted in favor of staying in the bloc.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “deeply sad” about the Brexit. But he insisted that London should continue to welcome everyone regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport.”

Negotiations between Britain and the EU on their new relationship are starting seriously in March and the first signs are not encouraging. The EU says that Britain cannot have full access to the EU’s internal market unless it follows the rules of the bloc, but Great Britain insists on not agreeing to follow an EU rules book in exchange for barrier-free trade.

With Johnson rock hard, he will not extend the transition period after December 31, months of uncertainty and bitterness are imminent.

Retired Philip Barry said in the English port of Dover, just 32 kilometers across the Channel of France, that he was convinced that it would all be worth it.

“My expectation is that there might be a small bump in the road, but in the end it will even come true,” he said. “Someone once said: pain in the short term but profit in the long term.”

Associated Press video journalists Jo Kearney and Philipp-Moritz Jenne contributed. Casert applied from Brussels.

Jill Lawless and Raf Casert, The Associated Press