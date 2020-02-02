Great Britain is seeking a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU

LONDON – Two days after Brexit, British officials pushed the European Union for a Canadian-style free trade arrangement on Sunday, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared for an important speech to describe the negotiating position of his government.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News that Britain will look for a deal that will impose very few rates, although he said that Britain will not try to adapt its rules to the EU.

“We are taking back control of our laws, so we will not have high alignment with the EU and alignment of legislation with their rules,” Raab said. “We will want to work together and we expect the EU to deliver on its commitments to a Canada-style free trade agreement. That is what we are striving for. There is a great chance for win-win here. “

Despite offering friendly words to the British public at the weekend following the divorce that took effect Friday night, EU officials warn that Canada has only achieved largely tariff-free trade status by aligning many of its rules with EU rules. EU officials fear that the UK may weaken its environment or health and safety measures, thereby undermining EU businesses.

Trade talks are vital because now that Britain has officially left the bloc – the first nation to ever do so – Johnson hopes to have a broad new deal by the end of the year.

After celebrating the Brexit by hitting a gong in the final seconds before he went into effect, Johnson plans to further describe Britain’s trade policy in a Monday speech.

The early lines of battle in what will be a controversial process have now been signed.

European leaders have said that Britain cannot get a deal like Canada if it breaks significantly with EU rules on food safety, environmental standards, workers’ rights, and other issues that affect public well-being.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar urged the conservative government of Johnson on Sunday not to follow the mistakes of its predecessor by establishing “rigid red lines” that make it much harder to reach an agreement.

Varadkar said he believes Johnson’s reassurance that Britain “will not try to undermine the European Union” when it comes to labor standards, environmental standards, product standards and health and safety.

“I don’t think the UK is going to try to race to the bottom on issues like wages and employee rights, and so forth,” Varadkar told the BBC.

Great Britain will also contact other countries about new trade arrangements now that it is outside the EU, even though EU rules remain in force for a transitional period of 11 months. Raab is planning trips to Japan and Australia this week to boost this effort.

Johnson spent a week out of public interest to mark a turning point in his government, which achieved a major election victory in December. Officials should switch from “Rounding Brexit” – Johnson’s campaign slogan – to concluding trade agreements and actually governing the country.

The first few days of Brexit have passed without major incidents, but the British police are investigating a poster on the Winchester Tower apartment building in Norwich, warning residents that “we don’t tolerate people” who speak a language other than English in the building.

Norfolk police said they had seized copies of the removed poster and treated it as a “racially aggravated” incident. The characters were entitled “Happy Brexit Day.”

