Great Britain Got Talent 2020 Anthill and December are afraid because the fire will go wrong

Ant and Dec can barely watch if Britain’s Got Talent stunt seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

In a late-night episode tomorrow (April 25), Kevin Quantum will bring his unique magic to the stage and he also had a rather exciting invention.

He told Judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams how he created a device that allowed cannonballs to move freely.

But taking it one step further, Kevin revealed his plan to set the balls on fire before trying to walk through them – all eyes closed.

Teasing the judge and the audience, the magician explained: “These artillery bullets make a career all over the stage, literally taking everything in their path …

“If that happens, I’ll try to get through them.”

When Kevin’s assistant cannonballs burn, it becomes clear that they are not behaving as they should.

Kevin, whose face was now covered, had no idea that the balls swayed differently from his first thought.

As it seemed almost impossible for Ant to get through, Dec saw him positively in fear. Ant wondered, “That’s not right, is it?”

If a doctor needs to jump in the wings when something goes wrong, does Kevin make it unnoticed through his dangerous act?

Last week, Britain’s Got Talent chose comedian Jon Courtenay to play Ant and Dec as his golden buzzer.

David had previously chosen a choir, Sign Sign with us.

Last week, viewers were in tears over Beth Porch’s emotional performance.

Beth works as a nurse at a London children’s hospital and wrote a great song about her experience with a very sick patient.

Got Talent UK will continue on ITV tomorrow at 8pm – see what else our TV program has to offer.