Great Britain captain Tim Henman returns to Sydney 23 years after Brekthrough victory

The ATP Cup replaced the Hopman Cup, which was held in Perth for 30 years. The new tournament is a partnership between ATP and Tennis Australia, and offers a prize of $ 22 million.

Twenty-four men's teams will compete in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth for 10 days. The final will take place in Sydney on January 12.

Great Britain doubles player Jamie Murray said he was "very excited" about the event after being involved in setting up the new tournament.

Her brother, triple Grand Slam champion Andy, however, does not play in Sydney, nor in the Australian Open, due to an injury.

Tim Henman won the Sydney International in 1997 in White City.Credit: Simon Alekna

"Obviously, we are sad for him that he cannot be here and compete," said Murray. "He was desperate to come back to Australia and play again, be in great shape and make a good performance for the fans."

While Murray said it was "disappointing for the team to lose someone as great a player as Andy", he said that the team " would go on and give the best of himself. "

Henman was quietly confident about the chances of his team.

"Cam and Dan are training very well," he said. "Joe and Jamie are two of the best doubles players in the world and James Ward is backing up, so I really like where we are."

Murray and Joe Salisbury's doubles skills could be an advantage for the team if the tie result comes down to doubles.

"We hope Joe and I are a solid team," said Murray. "We have certainly had good success in recent years separately, and that can certainly give you an advantage, I think.

"We are strong enough without necessarily being exceptional. We have already had good success in team competitions and have found ways to get out of the performances that on paper, we would not be the favorites to win."

He admitted that there would be tough opponents.

Murray said Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and world number 7 Belgian David Goffin would offer some of the biggest challenges of the tournament.

Britain's No. 1 Daniel Evans said the three matches were "really tough", including the team's first against Bulgaria.

Canada's world number 15, Denis Shapovalov, has questioned the timing of the event so close to the Davis Cup.

"I think it is a little strange to have it at a time similar to the Davis Cup," he said. "It would be great to have a single event which is a world championship."

Spain would represent a serious challenge for the tournament teams, the world number one Rafael Nadal insisting that he will devote all his concentration to the ATP Cup and will not use it as a warm-up in preparation of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 20.

