Great Britain bans the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles until 2035

The UK will ban the sale of gasoline, diesel and hybrid vehicles by 2035 to dramatically reduce air pollution and fossil fuel emissions.

The government had originally planned to ban the sale of such vehicles from 2040. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a launch event for a United Nations climate summit in November under the title COP26 and is set to take place in Glasgow, according to BBC reports.

The UK intends to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. The country added that it will push the ban on gasoline, diesel, and hybrid cars and vans from 2035, “if a faster transition is possible.”

Today PM @BorisJohnson starts the UN climate summit @ Cop26, which defines the UK’s position as the global market leader in combating climate change. # COP26 # YoCA2020 pic.twitter.com/u6pt2tIZ9J

– British Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) February 4, 2020

“We have to deal with our CO2 emissions. And that is why the UK is demanding that we go to net zero as soon as possible and that every country announces credible destinations to get there – that is what we want from Glasgow. This is why we here in the UK have committed to delivering net zero by 2050, ”said Johnson.

A number of other countries have announced similar bans on the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles. Norway, for example, has set the non-binding target of zero emissions by 2025, while France plans to ban the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2040.

“The longer we leave it … the worse it gets (climate change),” said Sir David Attenborough at a launch event for COP26. “So now the moment has come. It is up to us to organize the nations of the world to do something about it. “