'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John shares an update on the diagnosis of breast cancer

On Saturday, January 25, vet Olivia Newton-John told reporters at G’Day USA in Beverly Hills, California – an event where money was raised for natural fire aid in Australia – that she wants to help people diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Life is a gift and I have had a great life and I intend to continue with it and of course I want to help other people with cancer,” said the 71-year-old actress. “I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want to see it during my life so that other people don’t have to suffer.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and again beat cancer in 2013. Unfortunately, she revealed in May 2017 that her cancer had spread and spread to her bones.

Whatever the case, the actress does not see it ‘as a struggle’.

“I win well and that’s how I see it,” said the actress. “I don’t think much about it, to be honest. Denial is really a good thing and I’m getting stronger and better! I’m doing well!”

John Travolta, a Newton-John’s Grease customer, also attended the event and talked to reporters about his friend’s positive outlook on life amidst her health challenges.

“Olivia is a survivor and she is smart and she has a lot of life in her and I think she always looks at it half full and that is her beautiful, natural approach to life and I think we should all do that,” said the actor .

In September 2019, Newton-John went to CBS this morning with Gayle King and said she doesn’t like to dwell on the statistics of her illness.

“In my opinion, if they give you a percentage, or you know,” so many women get this and they live so long, “you can create that and make it happen,” she continued.

She continued: “It’s almost like – I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m going to live longer than that. I made that decision. And I don’t believe in the statistics, because I think they can really make you nervous. “

Despite her diagnosis, she will always look for the joys of life and allow herself to live life to the full.

“Denial is really healthy,” she joked about dealing with her diagnosis. “It consumed during the day and after a while I went,” You know what? I don’t know what my time is, but I have to enjoy my life, so I’m going to eat a cookie if I want it and I’ll have a cup of tea if I want it, and I want a little wine then I’m going to do that . “”

Newton-John added: “The joy of life and daily life must also be part of that healing process.”