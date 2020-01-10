Grays Anatomy fans ask Shonda Rhimes not to kill Alex Karev

Loading...

Shortly after Justin Chambers announced that he would be leaving ABC soon, Alex Karev, fans of his character, gathered to ask show creator Shonda Rhimes not to kill the charismatic surgeon for years.

Justin Chambers and Shonda Rhymes Getty Images

Fans were disappointed with the news of Chambers’ departure, but even more concerned about Karev’s fate, in the hope that Rhimes would not put him out of the way after George O’Malley, Lexi Gray, Mark Sloan, or Derek Shepherd.

“If Shonda kills Alex, I’m not good. Just let him move away like Christiana,” wrote one fan, and another added: “I already know Shonda Rhimes who is about to slaughter his a – and we are more depressed to do when we were for [Derek]. “

Another fan noticed how many beloved protagonists Meredith Gray had lost over the years and wrote: “Shonda did not kill Alex Karev. Meredith has lost far too many people … Justin Chambers is leaving. If Alex dies, Shonda and I have a problem. “

Other fans complained that viewers have been begging her to get rid of Owen Hunt – played by Kevin McKidd – for at least two seasons.

“Shonda, who’s getting rid of everyone, but who we want to go … * cough * Owen,” wrote a tweeter. Another agreed: “Shonda Rhimes, who gets rid of everyone except Owen, is really beyond me.”

“Losing Grey’s Anatomy Karev is a fatal loss for the series,” tweeted another fan. “Biggest character sheet ever. Ellen is incredible, but now we have no leading actors and without storyline feed, they randomly give Owen Hunt more babies. He has enough. We all have enough, Shonda. “