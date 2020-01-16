(Photo via YouTube)

The end Chester bennington was and continues to be a staple of rock and roll and music as a whole. As a leader of Linkin park, Bennington has presented his supreme writing and vocal talent to millions of people over the years. A lesser known way of his creativity was his first group, Gray daze. After years of hard work, Gray Daze released the first song and video for “What’s In The Eye” with the voice of Bennington.

Three years ago, Bennington went to Instagram to say that he had reunited Gray Daze. His intention was to revisit and re-record the songs from the group’s first two albums, Wake me up and no sun today to take advantage of new technologies and budgetary considerations. However, this never fully materialized due to the death of Bennington.

Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, posted a statement on his social media last night saying, “One of Chester’s greatest gifts was music. The only thing he was most proud of was being the father of his children. Given how much he cared about him, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey began with Gray Daze.

“In February 2017, Chester and his group mates began re-recording their music for a planned reissue of the group’s early music. In June, he announced that Gray Daze would be meeting and performing a 20th anniversary reunion show later this fall. “

Well, the remaining member of Gray Daze continued. With the addition of Bennington’s existing vocal takes, the album should now be released this year under the Loma Vista label.

The first single from the upcoming album is “What’s In The Eye”. In the first minute of the song, we remember what made Bennington successful. Gray Daze described the song by saying, “It’s the voice of Chester that you all know, remember and love, but in a whole new light.” The video even shows snippets of Bennington’s happening.

Listen to Gray Daze’s “What’s In The Eye” below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EzuNdQ6WB8 (/ integrated)

“What’s In The Eye” lyrics

What’s in the eye

Can you say me

Watch the time go by

There are so many things locked inside

Do not leave

Too fast

My friend

Or you will lose control

Do not leave

Too fast

My friend

Or you will lose control

What’s in the eye

That i can’t catch

Do i want to know

Why is it so hard to let go

Do not leave

Too fast

My friend

Or you will lose control

Do not leave

Too fast

My friend

Or you will lose control

What’s in the eye

What’s in the eye

The disc also features performances by a number of modern rock stars, including Bennington’s son Jaime, who re-recorded his father’s old voices earlier this year. KornBrian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Marcos Curiel of POD, Chris Traynor of Bush and Ryan Shuck, Orgy / Julien-K guitarist who also played with Bennington in Dead By Sunrise, also appear on the LP waiting .

In an open letter written for the release, Jaime Bennington spoke of his experience with Gray Daze and his father.

“More importantly, I was able to work on one of the last things my father ever did,” says Jaime. “Something I had so many questions about, like: How were they going to continue working on an album when the lead singer was no longer in the photo? I had been told that there were no plans to bring another singer to replace my father on the album, but I did not understand at the time what it really meant. “

“It wasn’t until I entered the studio that I saw the magic happen. And by magic, I mean magic. Sean Dowdell, Esjay Jones and Lucas D’Angelo are miracle workers who not only had huge holes to fill the production of the album, but had rather limited means to fill them. But they did. “

Gray Daze also published an open letter discussing the significance of remastering past work.

“We all wanted to fulfill Chester’s dream of people listening to Gray Daze’s music as he always imagined,” said the letter. “The fact that we were able to step back and rewrite the music around his voice was an incredible experience. This is what our good friend wanted. He wanted the music to be fresh and relevant, so that people who knew his music but not his original group could relate to it. “

“That’s what we tried to do with this Gray Daze record now. We can’t wait for his fans and the world to hear this new album, we hope we made him and him proud.”

Chester’s ex, Talinda, and mother Susan Eubanks also wrote open letters to the release of Gray Daze. They can all be read in their entirety here. For now, there is no title or release date for the Gray Daze album.

