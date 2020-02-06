Gray Daze, Nineties Band by Chester Bennington, Drop ‘Sickness’ Video

The pre-Linkin Park band Gray Daze from Chester Bennington has shared the video clip for “Sickness” on their upcoming album Amends, a collection of newly recorded music combined with remastered vocals from Bennington’s mid-to-late nineties tenure with the Phoenix, Arizona , band .

“This is loosely based on a true story from the time that Chester was 15 years old,” said founder and drummer Sean Dowdell of Gray Daze about the song. “He was bullied at school and one day he was really beaten. That was the day that I took on a role as a protector and almost older brother for Chester that has continued to exist ever since, even after his death. “

The video of the song combines that original concept with a visual with a teenage skateboarder who escapes writing lyrics. Digital recordings from the nineties of a young Bennington and his Gray Daze bandmates are also spread over ‘Sickness’

In addition to the release of “Illness,” Amends is available to order now for the April 10 release. The artist shop of Gray Daze offers the album in various formats, including a CD in a 16-page book, a first pressing, exclusive ruby ​​vinyl version and a numbered luxury edition with both a CD and an LP, the last one containing a disc tray designed for vinyl.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, members of Gray Daze recalled memories of the group and their decision to re-record and re-release their 1990s output with the blessing of Bennington’s widow Talinda.

“The only thing I told Sean about the project was,” Don’t change Chester’s voice, “Talinda told Rolling Stone. “As far as I know, it’s true.”

A year prior to Bennington’s suicide in 2017, he poked out Dowdell to discuss a Gray Daze reunion on the occasion of the anniversary of the band; they formed in 1993 – when Bennington was 15 years old – and parted in 1998.

“We planned to send the producer on the road to track time [Chester’s] singing while he was on his way to the next leg of the [Linkin Park] tour,” Dowdell said. “But that clearly did not happen.”