Grateful for the good guys – The Reporter

This week ahead is important in the United States and around the world, as a multitude of holidays are celebrated with special holidays for millions of people.

This Sunday night, the Hanukkah celebration begins. On Thursday the birth of Christ is commemorated and the next day we will observe the beginning of Kwanzaa.

Kind gestures and goodwill are abundant at this time of year, which caused my reflection on being grateful for the good that really exists and needs recognition.

In 2007, James Watson and Martin Dickie started a beer business, and their dog Bracken inspired them to give their employees a week off when they adopt a dog or cat.

Humans and their new animal partners often experience a level of stress when they do not have the opportunity to bond due to work commitments. Congratulations to these owners for recognizing this and being the first in the industry to establish a work license for such an important bonding moment.

On December 4 of this year, a U.S. Coast Guard crew in southwest Florida saved a dog swimming in trouble on the coast of Bowditch Point. How and why this animal was in this situation remains a mystery, but most importantly, the Irish Setter was rescued by a crew of three men who used the same discipline and tools to rescue human life. Excellent work.

Animal activists in Germany, Norway and Switzerland are paying continuous attention to the cruelty and pain caused by neutering piglets without anesthesia. Such awareness has caused controversy over the change in Europe and the United States. Castration in these sentient beings is due to the bad smell called "wild boar spot" when cooking pork from male pigs that have already passed puberty. As demands for change continue to grow, an industry indifferent to animal suffering must respond.

In Canada, aquariums and theme parks are no longer allowed to have whales, porpoises and dolphins in captivity for the fun of people. More positive change!

Almost 100 students at J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida, will use a new state-of-the-art synthetic frog in the K-12 and college science classes that will replace the use of real frogs for dissection. The number of dead frogs annually in these biology lessons is estimated at 3 million. Finally, there is mercy for frogs that are appreciated by many and for others they are a sign of good luck.

After years of controversy involving the practice of removing the claws of cats and the negative exposure of veterinarians performing such life-threatening surgeries, New York is the first city that makes it illegal. This cruel procedure of amputating the last bone of each toe eliminates the animal's ability to climb, scratch or live like a completely healthy animal that affects the survival of this creature. Hopefully other states follow this important precedent.

The Gupo market in Busan is one of the largest dog meat markets in South Korea and is closing. The new generations question the cultural importance of the consumption of dog meat, therefore, they diminish the demand that these bloody businesses continue.

Hope for Paws.org rescued a small dog that touched me deeply. Seeing the video of the rescue in real time, this little terrified blond dog growled in fear. The rescuer could place an advantage over the creature in panic and once rescued, the dog received a safe environment, with food and confidence, mixing and relaxing among other small dogs.

The dog looked identical to my beloved Sabella, whom I found in a gutter several years ago.

Nearly 2,000 brave Australian firefighters, volunteers and many other countries are continuously fighting almost 100 fires that have been ongoing for two months. A state of emergency has been declared when fires continue in a country that has endured years of drought and high temperatures, which has caused the loss of human lives and the death of millions of creatures. Many blessings to those brave souls who fight against such devastation.

Let's not forget all those who fought the numerous fires here in California, as well as the devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest and many others around the world.

Numerous heroes have lost their lives and left their loved ones as a result, and should not be forgotten by the final sacrifice they gave.

For the dedicated work that changes the lives of so many, I am grateful.

Thank you and a peaceful holiday for everyone.

– The author is the founder of the Harmony Kennels Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit educational organization that operates a permanent shelter for abused animals. Write to: P.O. Box 5112, Vacaville, CA 95696 or email [email protected]