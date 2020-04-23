Grateful Dead Unearth Rare 1993 Concert for the series ‘Shakedown Stream’

The Grateful Dead unearthed a rare 1993 concert for the third installment in the jam band’s Shakedown Stream series. First released Friday, the weekly streaming series will premiere video from the Dead’s June 11, 1993 concert at the Buckeye Lake Music Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Before the April 24 broadcast on the group’s YouTube channel, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will host a live pre-broadcast on camera alongside music journalist Jesse Jarnow.

The Shakedown Stream series – including both previously released and previously unseen concert footage from the history of Dead – has so far raised more than $ 35,000 in its first two weeks for various charities. This week’s proceeds will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“When the Grateful Dead took a long break in the fall of 1992, their return in December was triumphant. There was renewed energy, inspiration and enthusiasm that had been lacking in some of the shows from the first half of 1992. These December shows took place in a wonderful spring 1993 tour and in the summer with several shows first order in the month of June, “said Lemieux of the show in a statement.

“On this great tour, the dead returned to Buckeye for the fourth time (previously they had played there in 1988, 1991 and 1992), and played a wonderful evening which was happily captured on video,” said -he adds. “The setlist was filled with great renditions of old classic Dead songs like” Jack Straw “,” Eyes of the World “,” Uncle John’s Band “and” Playing in the Band “, as well as three of the most recent songs: “Lazy River Road,” So Many Roads “and” Corrina “. Add to that a rare first set “Foolish Heart”, and Bob Dylan’s unique double-dose combination from “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”> When I paint my masterpiece, “and you have one of the best shows of a great year. “

Artists such as Phish, Radiohead and Pink Floyd have also launched a series of weekly live concerts to entertain fans who socially distance themselves.