Grantsville, Utah, filming update: police identify killed mother and children

GRANTSVILLE – The four family members who were killed in a shooting at a Grantsville home were identified by the police.

A mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and three of her children – Alexis Haynie, 15; Mathew Haynie, 14, Maylan Haynie, 12 – were killed in their home Friday night as part of a police homicide investigation, Corporal Grantsville said. Rhonda Fields.

The alleged shooter – who is a family member – is still in police custody. He has not been identified.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loving community and the surrounding area,” said Mayor Marshall. “Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones and close neighbor affected by this tragic emotional incident.”

The alleged shooter was arrested at a hospital, where he and the father, who was injured in the shooting, were led by an unrelated person who called 911 after arriving home. The father has since been released from hospital, said Fields.

Surviving members of the Haynie family include father, Colin Haynie, and eldest son, Danny Haynie, who is a 24-year-old student at the University of Utah Valley, according to social media.

The fatal shooting rocked the tight-knit community of Grantsville and Tooele County, where there was massive support for the family.

As of Monday afternoon, more than $ 72,000 had been raised in a Facebook fundraiser to cover the funeral and medical expenses of the Haynie family.

Neighbors and friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil for the Haynie family at 7 p.m. Monday at Grantsville Municipal Park, East Cherry Street, across from Grantsville High School.

