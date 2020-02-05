Grants encourage peer-based suicide prevention in schools in Wisconsin

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=suicide%2Cjonathan-brostoff%2Ctony-evers%2Cmental-health%2Csadness%2Cseriousness%2Cdisappointment%2Canxiety%2Chatred%2Coverall-very-negative&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fideas-lab&ssts=news%2Fsolutions&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Alyssa Holmes, a senior at Milton High School, asks government Tony Evers for advice for future educators like her. Evers answered questions from students after signing a bill to fund school-based suicide prevention programs. (Photo: Rory Linnane)

Hundreds of students from Wisconsin may soon be trained to recognize warning signs of suicide among their peers and get help, Tony Evers said Tuesday at Milton High School while he signed a bill for funding.

Starting next school year, schools can apply for $ 1,000 grants for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs, with a total funding pool of $ 250,000.

“It makes the people who are the students most likely to turn to the tools they need to help,” Evers said.

The bill was one of a series of proposals that were unveiled by legislators in September on a new two-party suicide prevention task force. It is the only proposal that has made law.

Task Force Chairman Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said the bill was inspired by stories shared by young people in the Milwaukee PBS and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel documentary, “You Are Not Alone,” which helped their colleagues talk about mental health challenges.

“The testimony they gave about the importance of peer-to-peer efforts was an important reason that this was one of our stronger efforts,” said Ballweg.

The young people in the film spoke to legislators during one of the six public hearings that the working group had held around the state before the proposals were made. One of the students, Barrett Poetker, talked about how she started a school group, modeled after REDgen, for students to support each other with challenges in the areas of mental health, bullying and suicidal thoughts as she had experienced.

“I know a lot of people came to me and said things like,” I’m having a hard time, I know you got through this, “Barrett said in the movie.

According to a 2017 state survey, about a quarter of high school students in Wisconsin said they had experienced symptoms of depression in the past year. Sixteen percent said they had seriously thought about suicide, and 8% said they had tried.

Fewer than a third of the students in Wisconsin who felt sad, empty, hopeless, angry or anxious said that they could usually get the help they needed or that they would probably talk to a parent or adult family member about it.

In the meantime, students often share these feelings with each other. A 2012 study of around 3,000 high school students in New York and North Dakota showed that fewer than a third of students who thought of suicide had told an adult or were seeking help. But just over half a friend told me.

Students and teachers at Milton High School take photos while the Tony Evers government approves a new grant program for suicide prevention programs. (Photo: Rory Linnane)

The new scholarships can specifically finance two programs that some schools in Wisconsin have already implemented: Hope Squad and Sources of Strength (SOS). Both started in other states and provide a framework for strengthening students as leaders in suicide prevention campaigns, from social media blitzes to one-on-one conversations with peers.

Both programs are ultimately aimed at getting students to seek adult help for mental health problems and suicidal thoughts. A 2015 federally funded study by the University of Rochester School of Medicine found that student-led presentations through SOS increased the chance that students could contact adults for help.

The programs, both recommended by the State Department of Public Instruction, charge districts for access to trainers and materials. SOS and Hope Squad cost $ 5,000 and $ 3,500 respectively in their first years, with other running costs depending on the needs of the district.

Teenagers participate in a Sources of Strength training at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley in Appleton, Wisconsin. The new program trains students to become peer counselors for their friends who may be in psychological crisis.

Several schools in the Fox Valley have already implemented SOS and are working with the Northeast Wisconsin Mental Health Connection to find savings on the program as a group.

It is possible that additional program models are eligible for the subsidies, depending on the guidelines developed by the State Department of Public Instruction.

In an auditorium of students at Milton High School, Evers said that programs can be “very similar” to something that Milton already has: “Raise Your Voice,” a mental health club promoted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Milton High School first-year student Baily Ratzburg, third from the left in the middle row, sits with friends in her school’s “Raise Your Voice” group. (Photo: Rory Linnane)

Milton freshman Bailey Ratzburg said she has joined the group because she wants everyone to know that mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and that there is help.

“It is nice to know that it is good and that there is a group to support you,” Ratzburg said.

The bill for the subsidy program passed the state legislator with only two legislators who voted against.

Representative Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, said that while supporting the idea of ​​financing peer support programs, he could not support the measure without a larger plan to expand mental health care and tackle the role of weapons in suicide .

“I’ve had enough of politicians who pat themselves on the back,” says Brostoff, who is part of the suicide prevention task force. “You take the pressure off and don’t solve the problem, and meanwhile more people can get hurt and die.”

Brostoff said the Task Force failed residents who came to public hearings and asked for arms control. Of the 886 people who died of suicide in Wisconsin in 2018, 420 used a firearm, according to state data.

Ballweg said the task force focused on issues where lawmakers could find two-party cooperation. The only proposal from the Task Force on firearms would train gun shop owners to recognize and respond when a person who is suicidal asks to buy a firearm.

Ballweg said that the group has nothing else related to gun control “currently on the radar.”

“I think there are many things we heard in the testimony that we could not achieve in two parts in this package, so we will come back with extra efforts in the next session,” said Ballweg.

Ballweg and Brostoff both emphasized the need for more mental health providers in interviews Tuesday, the same day that the State Office of Children’s Mental Health published its annual report. It emphasizes the need for more mental health care, including 117 more psychiatrists, to meet the needs of the state.

