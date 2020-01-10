Grantchester Series 5 I Get to know the actors and characters of the ITV drama

Loading...

The fifth Grantchester series marks the beginning of a new chapter for the ITV crime drama of the 1950s when Tom Brittney officially replaces James Norton (who left in the middle of last season) as a resident vicar and amateur detective.

Tom Brittney plays Will Davenport

Who is Rev Will Davenport? A celibate motorcycle vicar who replaced James Norton’s Sidney Chambers as Grantchester resident last season. In the fifth series, Will’s (self-imposed) celibacy vow is tested when he meets journalist Ellie Harding, a friend of Geordie’s.

Speak with RadioTimes.com, Tom Brittney revealed that the fifth series will also examine Will and Geordie’s relationship. “In the beginning it was a year (since the events of the previous season), we are better friends in real life and on screen than ever before, but it doesn’t take long, our friendship starts a little torn apart by a new guy coming in …

“Vick, played by Ross Boatman, is the owner of this boxing club that helps these troubled boys and I get involved. And I’m starting to move away from Georgy because he doesn’t fill the father-shaped hole that I need after my character’s father has shot himself in the head. “

Where have I seen Tom Brittney? You may recognize Brittney for his role as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in the time-traveling series Outlander. He also appeared as American Tyler Mitchell in the BBC lottery drama The Syndicate and as rapist Roger Lockwood in UnReal.

Robson Green plays Geordie Keating

Who is Geordie Keating? He’s a rugged cop and Will’s best friend. He is married and has children. He often teases Will because of his celibacy. In earlier seasons, his marriage to Cathy was at stake after his affair with a colleague, but now she is back on the right track.

When asked about his character, Robson Green said RadioTimes.com: “Geordie just doesn’t trust anyone. You know this whole idea of ​​yourself, everyone has done it, everyone is in a good place, but there is no such thing for Geordie. Nothing good is permanent. And something bad will inevitably happen. And because it’s a drama, it’s true. “

He also described Geordie’s marriage to Cathy as “great. He is now accepted that these liberated women are their own boss and he supports them. To the point where they need help (around the house).” He also teased a “devastating” act between Cathy and her mother that invites Georgy to stay with them without first consulting Cathy …

“The secrets and lies about her life leak into the environment and my wife never told me about it,” he said. “They are things that we house as individuals that are very simple topics, but are played wonderfully in this scenario.”

Where have I seen Robson Green before? In the mid-1990s, Green sang the duo Robson and Jerome. Prominent roles such as Dr. Tony Hill in Wire in the Blood and Dave Ticket in Soldier Soldier included. More recently, he played Teddy in BBC One Age Before Beauty. He has also directed numerous fishing programs, including Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman.

Al Weaver plays Leonard Finch

Who is Leonard Finch? As a closed gay curate, he returns from a vacation in Morocco with his lover at the beginning of the fifth series – but insists that he was only with Bognor Regis.

Where have I seen Al Weaver before? Weaver has appeared in Colette, Peterloo and The Hollow Crown and recently starred James Edwards in the Mike Bartlett series Press.

Kacey Ainsworth plays Cathy Keating

Who is cathy keating? Geordie’s wife, who found independence last season and works in a department store. She and Geordie have been reconciled since his infidelity, but this season is experiencing new tensions as Geordie uses his mother-in-law’s help – to the complete surprise and evident dismay of Cathy …

Where did I see Kacey Ainsworth? The actress played Little Mo in EastEnders and previously played in Holby City’s police branch, Holby Blue, and played the gentle Miss Gullet in the reworking of the popular 90s children’s show The Worst Witch.

Tessa Peake-Jones plays Ms. Chapman

Who is Ms. Chapman? Formerly Mrs. Maguire (she married again in series three), Mrs. Chapman has been a pious housekeeper to Rev Will Davenport since Sidney left for America.

Where did I see Tessa Peake-Jones? The actress may be best known as Raquel Turner in the legendary sitcom Only Fools and Horses, but Peake-Jones was also seen as Sue Bond in Doctors, Sheila in Unforgotten, and Imelda Cousins ​​in Holby City.

Lauren Carse plays Ellie Harding

Lauren Carse plays Ellie

Who is Ellie Harding? Ellie is a journalist and girlfriend of Geordie. Her sensational coverage of some of the murders committed during the fifth series offends Will and he often blames her. However, the couple also seem to have attracted each other.

Speak with RadioTimes.comBrittney said that his character Will Ellie did not “morally” agree, but that the appeal is there from the start: “Me and Ellie will be Ross and Rachel from Grantchester … I want all Grantchester to be related.” Friends somehow! “

Where have I seen Lauren Carse before? The actress was previously seen in the dystopian drama Humans, Vera, The Mallorca Files and in the mini series Dark Mon y.

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Who is Amelia Davenport? Will’s shy and aristocratic mother, her arrogant husband, died in season 4 of suicide after his son Will and Geordie discovered that he had killed a man. She is now trying to become self-employed and discover her own identity – and possibly get to know someone.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? International audiences recognize Redgrave as Evie Wilcox from Howard’s End (in which her aunt Vanessa Redgrave also participated). She also played in Doctor Who (as the recurring role of Kate Stewart), Unforgiven and Holby City.

The fifth Grantchester series with Tom Brittney and Robson Green starts on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 9 p.m. on ITV