Tom Brittney’s motorcyclist Reverend Will Davenport returns for another season of Grantchester after former lead actor James Norton (who played the breeding Reverend Sidney Chambers) left the series and passed the dog collar on to his (and also helpless) dignified. Successor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grantchester, season five.

When is Grantchester on TV?

Grantchester series five started on Friday, January 10, 2020 on ITV. Episode three is broadcast Friday, January 24 at 9 p.m.,

The six-part drama continues on Fridays.

What is Grantchester about?

In previous seasons, James Norton (Happy Valley, War and Peace) directed the cast as Reverend Sidney Chambers, an Anglican priest with a penchant for scotch and solving murders, aided by his excellent hearing skills and everyday exploits – including trekking across the country to catch the man who robbed his housekeeper.

He was in the Scottish Guard during World War II, where he experienced horrors that still gave him nightmares, and he also had a turbulent relationship with his former childhood sweetheart, Amanda.

In season four, Sidney finally found love, fell in love with the American Violet, and finally left his community to the capable hands of a leather-clad Reverend Will Davenport.

“I had a few lighthearted conversations with some of the producers who offered my dramatic, absurd, far-fetched versions of his exit,” Norton said of his character’s exit. “I wanted Sidney to be the victim of a cruel murder, and then the new pastor would have to investigate the crime.”

Brittney, the series’ new lead actress, has spiced up what to expect in the coming season, including a Ross and Rachel-style romance between Rev. Davenport and local journalist Ellie Harding (Lauren Carse).

In the meantime, his co-star Robson Green has spoken about some of the darker storylines that will be featured in Grantchester this year, and jokes that the series should be renamed “Darkchester”.

Who is playing the fifth season of Grantchester?

Tom Brittney (Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in Outlander) will return as Reverend Will Davenport, the new lead in the series – supported, of course, by rugged detective Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green (Age Before Beauty, Wire in Blood).

The late gay Leonard Finch, played by Al Weaver (Press) and Sydney’s former housekeeper Mrs Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones from Only Fools and Horses), is also expected to come back.

Is there a trailer for Grantchester’s fifth season?

Yes! Look at that…

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UbF1_Qn6Is (/ embed)