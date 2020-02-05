Granlund stars in the extension as Nashville Predators reach the edge of Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG – Mikael Granlund scored 1:11 in the extension to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Granlund’s explosion went high past goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck and gave the Predators their third victory in the last four games.

Nick Bonino also scored for Nashville (25-20-7), which is 4-2-0 in the past six games.

Juuse Saros saved 33 saves for the Predators, who embarked on a four-game road trip.

Mason Appleton scored for the Jets (28-23-5), who won one in their past eight games (1-6-1).

Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for Winnipeg, ending a three-position homestand with 1-1-1.

Both goalkeepers made some difficult saves for their teams, who are fighting for a wildcard in the NHL Western Conference.

The match was 1-1 right after the first period and remained the same after the second.

Shortly after a shot from Jets center Mark Scheifele hit the crossbar, Appleton scored his third goal of the season by backing the puck between the pads of Saros at 2:46.

Nashville tied it up with 2:21 over in the first after a Winnipeg turnover in its own end.

Bonino took a pass from Rocco Grimaldi and sent the puck low past Hellebuyck with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle for his 16th goal of the season.

Predators ahead Filip Forsberg hit the post during a power-out of the second period.

Jets sniper Patrik Laine was awarded a penalty after being hit by Jarville Tinordi of Nashville, but his shot in the backhand was put aside by Saros’ blocker with 11:18 left in the center frame.

Winnipeg also had his second power play of the game, but none of the three shots that were thrown at Saros caught the net-less.

The Jets were 25-22 ahead of goal shots after two periods.

Saros stopped midway through the third blast through Laine and then slid over the fold to deny the chance of an Ehlers. On the other side of the ice, Hellebuyck grabbed a puck in the fold and pulled it toward him.

The Jets played another eight minutes, but a shot from Laine hit the top of Saros’ stick.

Saros faced a line of Jets running toward him in the last minute, but he stopped Blake Wheeler’s shot.

Shots on target were even 34-34 after regulation.

Winnipeg plays in St. Louis on Thursday. Nashville visits Calgary the same night to face the flames.