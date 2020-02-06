Granlund scores goal and assist while Predators Flames hand over their 3rd consecutive loss paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

On the way to a 2-0-0 start, the third stop of Nashville’s four-game road trip is Saturday night in Edmonton.

Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson had the goals for Calgary (27-22-6). After losing all three games to their home stand, the Flames embark on a four-game road trip starting in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Calgary was without captain Mark Giordano (hamstring), missed his first game due to an injury since February 2015. The captain of Flames is out week after week. In the ice age of the club leader, Travis Hamonic jumped to the top combination to join TJ Brodie. That pair was on the ice for all three Predators goals.

Juuse Saros made his second straight start and was sharp again. After a 33-save performance Tuesday in Winnipeg, he made 37 stops to improve to 9-8-4. His best stop was a path except Matthew Tkachuk, because Calgary was unable to convert a two-to-one period from the second second that would have bound him.

Cam Talbot, in his first appearance since being thrown out of Saturday’s game against Edmonton after his fight with Mike Smith, made 32 saves. His record drops to 7-8-1.

Calgary quickly started with Bennett who broke an aimless drought of 12 games, only 33 seconds into the game. He shot hard to the top of the fold and arrived just in time to divert a Travis Hamonic centering pass.

The lead was short-lived, Fabbro tied it at 1:49 am, sauntered undisputedly into the slit and shot a shot at Talbot’s glove.

The Predators took the lead 10 minutes later when Turris struck in a loose puck during a scramble in front.

Notes: The first of Josi’s two assists was his 400th career point … Lindholm had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (3-2-5) … Brandon Davidson, called up from Stockton earlier in the day (AHL), stepped right into the Flames line-up with Oliver Kylington (illness) also not available.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press