Granlund has two points, Predators hands over Flames third straight loss

CALGARY – Mikael Granlund continues his revival under coach John Hynes.

Granlund scored the final game winner and also added an assist on Thursday to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

After assisting the tying goal in the first, Granlund made it three right for the visitors at 9:06 of the second, poking into a rebound after Cam Talbot stopped the initial blast of the blueline by Roman Josi. The power-play goal came from the only male advantage of the Predators game.

Six of Granlund’s 12 goals in the season have entered the 12 games since Hynes took over behind the bench on January 7 for the fired Peter Laviolette.

“When pucks go in, that’s when confidence comes,” Granlund said. “But at the same time I have been there a lot and I have had many minutes and opportunities. You are just trying to take advantage of it.”

Hynes says his Finnish attacker has earned the increased ice age.

“He is a good, smart, competitive player with offensive skills. He brings that to the table, but the big thing is that he has been consistent,” says Hynes, whose record is 7-5-0. “He plays the game in the right areas. He is attacking strong on the net. He is strong in his puck fighting. He is a very smart player. I can use him everywhere.”

It was a major win for the rising Predators, who have won four of their last five to climb the flames in one point for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The Predators control two games.

“Huge victory for us,” said Josi, who had two assists to surpass the 400-point plateau for his career. “We are a confident group. We have to give a push. We are not happy with where we are, but we feel confident and excited to give that push.”

Rasmus Andersson’s goal at 11:06 of the second pulled the flames back inside a goal, but Juuse Saros closed the door the rest of the way,

After a performance of 33 rescues on Tuesday in a 2-1 victory in Winnipeg, Saros got the start again and made 37 stops to improve to 9-8-4. His best stop was a path except Matthew Tkachuk, because Calgary was unable to convert a two-to-one period from the second second that would have bound him.

Cam Talbot, in his first appearance since being thrown out of Saturday’s game against Edmonton after his fight with Mike Smith, made 32 saves. His record drops to 7-8-1.

Dante Fabbro and Kyle Turris also scored goals for Nashville (26-20-7). The third stop on the Predators four-game road trip is Saturday night in Edmonton.

Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary (27-22-6). After losing all three games to their home stand in regulation, the Flames embark on a four-game road trip starting in Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward, visibly frustrated, spoke about the lack of urgency of his club after the game. When they entered the third period with a goal, they went without a shot for more than 12 minutes.

“It’s how hard you want to compete,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, when there is a loose puck, do we get it or do they get it? And now we don’t get it enough.”

Calgary quickly started with Bennett who broke an aimless drought of 12 games, only 33 seconds into the game. But the lead lasted less than two minutes with Fabbro and tied it at 1:49.

“It’s getting frustrating,” Tkachuk said. “It’s crunch time right now. We just have to play our game and start early. There is no excuse why, after we have made the 1-0, it is 2-1 after the end of the first period. We to play better with the lead role. “

Calgary was without captain Mark Giordano (hamstring), missed his first game due to an injury since February 2015. The captain of Flames is out week after week. In the ice age of the club leader, Travis Hamonic jumped to the top combination to join TJ Brodie. That pair was on the ice for all three Predators goals.

“This must be a desperate group now,” Talbot said. “You look at the rankings and teams close quickly. We needed this tonight.”

The Predators took a 2-1 lead at 11:43 when Turris hit in a loose puck during a scramble in front.

Comments: Calgary C Elias Lindholm got an assist to extend his point streak to five games (3-2-5) … Brandon Davidson, called up earlier in the day from Stockton (AHL), immediately entered the line-up of Flames with Oliver Kylington (disease) also not available.